H&M retailer now produces protective aprons from supplier

H&M, the second largest fashion retailer in the world, said on Wednesday that it has started producing protective aprons from a supplier and will deliver one million aprons to the Swedish healthcare system in the next two weeks.

The company is one of the many fashion retailers who are mobilizing to fight the coronavirus pandemic.

Biggest rival Inditex, owner of the Zara brand, also makes medical supplies, while British fashion brand Barbour said on Wednesday that it had abandoned its production line to make protective gowns.

The apron for H&M is manufactured in accordance with the ISO13485 quality standard and the requirements set by the Swedish health authorities, said a spokesperson for H&M in a statement.

H&M started production of protective masks for hospital staff earlier, helping to curb the spread of the coronavirus.