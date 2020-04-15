His George IV feather tribute

George Steinbrenner IV remembered his father, Hank, as his “greatest supporter”.

After the death of Hank Steinbrenner, general partner and co-president of the Yankees, Tuesday at the age of 63, his son and partner of Harding Steinbrenner Autosport, paid emotional tribute.

“Since I can remember, my father has always been my biggest supporter”, Steinbrenner IV wrote on Twitter. “He taught me determination, confidence and the desire to win above all. Being a huge racing fan himself, when I sought to create a racing team, he stood in my corner all along. I will be eternally grateful for all the lessons he taught me. I look forward to the day when we can get back on the track and run to win in his honor. Until then, my heart is with my family, our racing team and the whole organization of the Yankees. “

Hank Steinbrenner had fought an unspecified disease unrelated to the coronavirus.

George Michael IV became the youngest owner of the IndyCar team in 2018 at the age of 22, when Steinbrenner Racing joined Harding Racing. Before that, he and his father started Steinbrenner Racing in 2016 and spent two years on the Indy Lights circuit, the equivalent of the minor leagues.

Last year, Harding Steinbrenner Racing participated in the Indy Car circuit and won the Circuit of Americas in Austin, Texas last March. This year, they teamed up with Andretti Autosport for races that will restart once the sport has resumed after the coronavirus pandemic.