Here’s what Hubble looked at during your birthday

The Hubble Space Telescope, maintained by NASA and the European Space Agency, has flown high for almost three full decades. It’s been a long time to peek into space and the telescope has provided humanity with amazing discoveries and plenty of celestial candy. For nearly 30 years, it has amassed a sizeable collection of images and there is at least one awesome image for each day of the calendar year.

NASA knows this and to help celebrate the spacecraft’s 30th anniversary, the agency put together a handy little web tool that will show you what a cosmic wonder Hubble looked like on your birthday in recent years.

“Hubble explores the universe 24 hours a day, 7 days a week,” NASA writes. “That means it’s discovered a fascinating cosmic miracle every day of the year, even during your birthday.” Simple enough, so give it a try!

The tool is incredibly easy to use. Just enter your birth month and day in the appropriate fields, click the Submit button and you will be treated to one of 366 awesome Hubble images. Yep, Hubble also worked hard during the leap years, and on February 29, 2004, it shone in the glow of a massive star field in the heart of its own Milky Way galaxy.

My birthday happens to be March 26th, and when I type that date into the tool, I take a photo of a star named RS Puppis. Hubble took the photo on March 26, 2010. NASA even provides a brief description of what makes each photo special.

The bright star RS Puppis is waded into a collection of reflective dust illuminated by a glittering star. The star is 10 times more massive than our sun and is 200 times larger.

Clicking “More Info” will take you to a page with a much more detailed description of the photo and subject. It turns out that the RS Puppis – in addition to that I have a new favorite star – on average 15 000 times brighter than our own sun. Neat!

It’s weird that addicting writes friends and family birthdays to see what the tool spit back. For example, on my father’s birthday in 1997, Hubble observed two galaxies in the middle of a collision. On my mother’s birthday in 2002, a telescope stared at the halo around the nearby Andromeda galaxy.

Anyway, it’s an incredibly cool and informative little tool, and I recommend that you give it a picture.