Harvard researchers say social distancing from coronaviruses could be until 2022

According to a group of Harvard disease experts, a certain degree of social distancing may still be necessary in the United States until 2022 to prevent large epidemics of coronavirus.

Researchers from Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health makes troubling prediction Tuesday in the journal Science.

The group looked at various computer models to simulate how the virus could spread over the next five years.

The models looked at whether the virus was seasonal, how long immunity might last for cured patients, and “the intensity and timing of control measures,” and based on the growing number of cases worldwide, the researchers said it was unlikely that the virus would be eliminated soon, according to the report.

Social distancing may be necessary from time to time to ease the burden on hospitals if the virus persists, the report said.

“In current intensive care capabilities, however, the overall duration of the SARS-CoV-2 epidemic could last until 2022, requiring social distancing measures between 25% and 75% of that time,” said Researchers.

Researchers have discovered that overly strict social distancing can actually make a difference by slowing the formation of collective immunity. In a scenario that assumed 20 weeks of strict control measures and significant social distancing, a resurgence followed the lifting of control measures which was almost as bad as the peak of an uncontrolled epidemic.

“Social distancing was so effective that virtually no immunity of the population was built,” the researchers wrote.

There was a resurgence when the controls were lifted under each model, and the researchers are not supporting a path, they said.

“We do not take a position on the appropriateness of these scenarios given the economic burden that sustained distancing can impose, but we note the potentially catastrophic burden on the health system which is predicted if distancing is ineffective and / or is not maintained long enough, “wrote the researchers.