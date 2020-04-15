Harry Potter visits buses commuting with coronavirus health workers

Harry Potter-branded buses that typically transport fans to Warner Bros. The Making of Harry Potter UK studio tour is used to transport key National Health Service (NHS) employees free of charge between coronavirus hospitals.

Buses were provided by Warner Bros. Leavesden Studios and bus operator Golden Tours to transport key workers between the three locations of the West Herts Hospitals NHS Trust.

Paul da Gama, director of human resources at West Herts Hospitals, said: “Our workforce has been depleted due to illness or self-isolation and therefore it is very important that the staff who goes well but who has transportation problems can come back. “

He added: “A special shuttle, which will have strict rules of social distancing, is the perfect solution and we are very grateful to Warner Bros. Leavesden Studios and Golden Tours for making this possible. Our staff may not travel to exotic locations or see behind the scenes of a great film, but they will make magic happen in their own way.

The free service runs every hour between the three Trust sites, its first trip starting just after 6 a.m. and its last return at 10:40 p.m.

A spokesperson for Warner Bros. Leavesden Studios said, “We couldn’t think of a better way to use the buses at the moment. We are delighted to play a role in supporting our local NHS in its time. “

Warner Bros. suspended tour of Harry Potter studios in mid-March, in the first wave of entertainment closings in the UK in response to the COVID-19 epidemic.

In the month since, the author of “Harry Potter” J. K. Rowling, who recently admitted to having suffered Coronavirus Symptoms, launched a “Harry Potter at Home” digital hub, with DIY videos, quizzes, puzzles, and fan articles.

In the UK, recent figures show that the coronavirus has so far killed 12,107 people and infected 93,873 people.