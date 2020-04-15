Hank Steinbrenner Program Gave Youth a “Chance”

While Hank Steinbrenner took the back seat of his brother Hal when he led the Yankees for much of the past decade, he continued to be involved with the Hank’s Yanks, the baseball organization for non-profit youth he helped found in 2009.

Hank Steinbrenner, a general partner and co-chair of the Yankees, who died Tuesday at age 63, supported the organization which allowed teens of diverse backgrounds in and around the city to play baseball, travel and get involved in the game. community awareness.

“It’s good to have guys like this who need a chance to do something right,” said Steinbrenner of the program in 2010. “It’s more than baseball. is character and what it means to have character. “

The amateur program was close to Steinbrenner’s heart, according to Ray Negron, a Yankees community consultant who worked closely with Hank on the Hank Yanks.

“He just wanted to take care of these disadvantaged children,” said Negron. “These children would never have been lucky without him. For them, seeing one of the owners of the New York Yankees take an interest in them made all the difference. “

The program saw several players get drafted by MLB teams, including Williams Jerez, who played at the Grand Street Campus High School in Brooklyn and went to the Red Sox in the second round of the 2011 draft.

The left-hander, now 27, is part of the Pirates organization and has also presented the Angels and Giants, appearing in 29 games in the past two seasons.

Matt Duran, another former player who was drafted by the Yankees in the fourth round in 2011 and played part of five seasons in the organization, was part of the first team in 2010 and now works in the analytical department of the Yankees.

“We played around Yankee Stadium in the summer of 2010 and without Hank it never would have happened,” said the 26-year-old New Rochelle who played at Columbia. “It wasn’t really the number of games we won. He wanted to help people and I am just one example. He brought guys into college and didn’t look for credit. He stayed away, but he really changed people’s lives. “