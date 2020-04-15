Guatemala: at least 50% of American deportees have a coronavirus

More than half of the deportees returned to Guatemala by US immigration officials have tested positive for the coronavirus, the top Guatemalan health official said on Tuesday.

Speaking to journalists in Guatemala City, Hugo Monroy, the minister of health, did not specify a deadline or the total number of deportees who returned home with infections.

But hundreds of Guatemalans have been sacked in recent weeks, including 182 who arrived on Monday on two flights from Texas.

Monroy said that on one flight – which he refused to identify – more than 75% of those deported were positive.

But he clarified that it was not an isolated incident and said that many of the deportees arrived with fever and cough and were immediately tested. “We are not just talking about theft,” he said. “We are talking about all thefts.”

In a video released later by the government, Monroy contradicted his earlier statements and said he was referring to only one theft.

The Guatemalan Foreign Ministry said through a spokesman on Tuesday that the “official” number of deportees diagnosed with COVID-19 is four, including one who arrived on one of the flights on Monday.

A high number of infections among those expelled would cast doubt on the official count of the number of more than 33,000 migrants detained in the United States are infected. U.S. immigration officials said 77 of them were positive, noting that some of them may no longer be in detention.

The United States Department of Homeland Security did not respond to requests for comment.

For weeks, Guatemalan authorities have expressed concern that the Trump administration could spread the infection to the Central American country through expulsions from the United States.

Guatemala became the first country to suspend evictions when it suspended flights on March 17 to allow the two countries to establish sufficient health protocols. But the flights resumed two days later.

On March 30, Guatemala’s vice president, Guillermo Castillo, “begged” the United States to stop deportation flights in Guatemala, according to an interview with a local radio station.

Flights were interrupted again for a week, but resumed on Monday.

Another flight was scheduled for Tuesday afternoon, but Guatemalan authorities have not confirmed if it had arrived.

Guatemala is under quarantine and on Tuesday it reported 150 active cases of COVID-19 and five deaths.

In the United States, at least 21 US immigration and customs officials working in migrant detention centers have tested positive for COVID-19, the agency said.

This includes 13 at the Alexandria, Louisiana transit center, which has sent deportation flights to Guatemala and other countries.

80 other ICE employees who work outside of detention have also tested positive. The agency declined to provide a count of the number of cases among thousands of contractors and staff in private establishments that contract with the federal government to detain migrants.

The agency has undertaken an ongoing review to determine which migrants are the most “vulnerable” and can be released from custody as the virus spreads through its detention centers. It was only recently that it began testing more widely in establishments that confirmed cases.

Due to the pandemic, Guatemala refuses to accept deportees who are not Guatemalan, suspending a controversial agreement with the United States last year.

As part of this arrangement, Guatemala accepted some 900 Salvadorans and Hondurans who were denied the opportunity to seek asylum in the United States.

As for the Guatemalan deportees, the authorities said that the first positive test for COVID-19 was an adult man who arrived on March 26 from Mesa, Arizona.

A handful of miners arrived with fever, although US immigration officials say all passenger temperatures are read before boarding and no one is allowed to fly to Guatemala or elsewhere with fever.

Friday, the White House threatens visa sanctions against any country that does not accept its citizens expelled from the United States in the midst of the pandemic – a move widely regarded as a warning shot for Central America, the largest source of migrants arriving in the southern border of the United States.

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Monday that he had informed Congress that the Trump administration continue “targeted assistanceIn Guatemala, Honduras and El Salvador, citing their continued cooperation on immigration and the asylum agreements.

Since January, the United States government has expelled more than 11,758 Guatemalans.

Since March 20, when the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued an order banning travelers from Canada and Mexico, regardless of their country of origin, U.S. authorities have expelled nearly 11,000 migrants with minimal treatment.

For the first time in the modern immigration system, mass removals include unaccompanied minors and asylum seekers, two groups specially protected by American law.

In the first week of April alone, Guatemala hosted some 100 unaccompanied minors “expelled” from the United States – as many as it did throughout March.

Editors McDonnell, O’Toole and Carcamo reported Mexico, Washington and Santa Ana, respectively. Special correspondent Cecilia Sánchez contributed from Mexico City.