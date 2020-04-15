GOP senator aims to release Hunter Biden report this summer

Senate President Homeland Security Ron Johnson said he intended to publish a status report on his investigation into the work of Hunter Biden for the Ukrainian gas company Burisma Holdings “sometime in the been, “claiming that the coronavirus pandemic had” hampered “the investigation.

“We are writing different sections of the report that I would like to make public this summer”, Johnson (R-Wis.) told Politico in an interview on Monday.

“But of course, [the coronavirus] has not been helpful and has hampered our efforts, ”he added.

The Wisconsin Republican told media that the committee members had reviewed documents provided by the State Department and the National Archives. The National Archives documents contain information from the Obama administration.

“I have dedicated staff and they work on these things at home. We – and I – can walk and chew gum at the same time here. It doesn’t take a lot of staff time, ”he said.

The staff members are quarantined at home, the Senate remaining on vacation until April 20, the deadline which seems to be changing.

Meanwhile, the committee is unable to take several steps regarding the investigation, including the ability to subpoena Blue Star Strategies, a Democratic consulting firm hired by Burisma Holdings.

By mid-March, Johnson had almost enough support on the committee to vote in favor of launching an inquiry into the work of the young Biden in Ukraine during his father’s tenure as vice president.

The move was part of a larger effort by the GOP in the Senate to investigate the work of Hunter Biden in Ukraine during the time his father was vice president.

Senate Republicans contend that Joe Biden may have acted inappropriately as vice-president when his son – who had no material work experience – obtained a well-paid seat on the board of directors of Burisma when the elder Biden was in charge of American policy towards Ukraine. .

The Senate Democrats, however, argued that the investigation could aid the Russians’ efforts to disseminate disinformation and act as a smear campaign for the Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden.