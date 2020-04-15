GOP lawmakers tell Trump that he has no `` total '' authority

On Tuesday, several prominent GOP lawmakers rebuked President Trump’s statement a day earlier that he had “full” power to tell states what to do during the coronavirus pandemic.

“The constitution does not allow the federal government to become the ultimate regulator of our lives because they wave a doctor’s note. Non-delegated powers are RESERVED for states and the PEOPLE. If we waive constitutional constraints, we will have more to worry that a virus “, tweeted senator from Kentucky Rand Paul, libertarian.

Wyoming representative Liz Cheney, the third Republican in the House, also spoke, citing the 10th constitutional amendment in a tweet.

“The federal government has no absolute power. “Powers that are not delegated to the United States by the Constitution, or prohibited by the Constitution in the States, are reserved to the States respectively or to the people.” Constitution of the United States, amendment X, ” she wrote.

Even Florida GOP senator Marco Rubio, normally a reliable supporter of Trump, has questioned this claim, albeit in softer language.

“How and when to modify physical distancing orders should and will be made by the governors. The federal directives published by @CDCgov & @WhiteHouse will have a great influence. But the Constitution and common sense dictate that these decisions be taken at the state level ”, Rubio tweeted.

Trump raised his eyebrows at Monday’s coronavirus combative task force briefing when asked about his power to force states to end mitigation efforts such as maintenance guidelines home and closing non-essential schools and businesses.

“When someone is president of the United States, authority is complete. And that’s how it should be. It’s total, “said Trump.

Governor Andrew Cuomo and other Democrats quickly declared that Trump was wrong, citing the 10th amendment and state rights.

Cuomo said he would ignore any orders Trump could give to dangerously reopen his condition during the coronavirus epidemic.

“If he ordered me to reopen in a way that would endanger the public health of the people in my state, I would not do it,” Cuomo told CNN.

“We had this argument. It was done a long time ago. People named Hamilton, Jefferson and Madison and Washington. And they concluded that. They wrote a document called the Constitution of the United States, ”said Cuomo.

“We did not have King George Washington and we do not have King Trump.”

The hashtag #KingTrump later took off on Twitter, with users noting that Trump had previously declared that managing the pandemic was a problem for states and that the federal government was only the backing.

Trump pushed Cuomo away, comparing himself to the brutal Captain Bligh from the movie “The Mutiny on the Bounty” and calling the Democratic governors a mutineer.