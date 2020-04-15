Goose Gossage wonders what could have been for the Yankees with Hank Steinbrenner

The relationship between Goose Gossage, a Hall of Fame reliever, will not improve anytime soon.

In an interview with NJ.com, Gossage used the subject of Hank Steinbrenner’s death to express his dissatisfaction with the current group that leads the Yankees – led by Hank’s brother Hal.

“When Mr. Steinbrenner passed away, I remember having a chat with a few guys and everyone thought Hank would be the next guy,” said 68-year-old Gossage. “He was more like his father, more openly. He didn’t mind being in public.

“Hal is not like that. Hal is a very private guy who was a little pushed to manage the ball club financially. And now … Here’s my way of seeing the Yankees: they have been a rudderless boat since the death of Mr. Steinbrenner. “

Gossage was ostracized by the Yankees after a very public feud with general manager Brian Cashman after the striped legend repeatedly punched the Yankees’ movement toward analysis, among others.

Submit your questions to the Yankees here for an answer in a future mail

“I don’t even fail to go,” said Gossage of his unique role as a spring training instructor which ended in 2018.

It appeared that Hank was going to take control of the Yankees when he frequently opinion on the team in 2007. However, the power on the organization finally went to Hal.

Under Hal Steinbrenner, the Yankees have strung 10 winning seasons in a row and made seven playoff appearances. However, the organization has not won a World Series since 2009. Gossage said he thought things would be different if Hank was in charge, such as the dismissal of Cashman and other championships.

Gossage said that he did not know Hank too well, but that he found him “kind” in their training conversations in the spring and that he thought more like his father than Hal.

“If Hank had resumed the day-to-day operation, I think it would have been the same way,” said Gossage. “He was more of a practical guy like Mr. Steinbrenner. It is unfortunate.

“I love the Yankees as an organization. I grew up as a fan of the Yankees in Colorado. My whole family were huge Yankee fans, and then they played for them! I always shake my head. But it’s not the same with Hal and Cashman in charge. It’s not funny. “