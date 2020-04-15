GM CEO Says Suppliers “Move Mountains” As Companies Speed ​​Up Fan Production

General Motors, with the assistance of Ventec Life Systems, is produce fans to help fight coronaviruses. The companies are expected to manufacture 600 fans by the end of April and 30,000 by the end of August. Mary Barra, CEO of GM, and Chris Kiple, CEO of Ventec Life Systems, discussed their ongoing efforts with “CBS Evening News“Norah O’Donnell anchor.

Norah O’Donnell: Do you know where these first fans will go?

Chris Kiple: Our commitment is to make as many fans as possible as quickly as possible. We ship these devices to FEMA and FEMA makes allocation decisions on where these units go and where they need them most.

Mary, what advice has the federal government given you about where these fans will go and where they are needed?

Mary Barra: Again, this decision belongs to FEMA. We understand that they have all the information to make sure they get to the areas where they need it most. So Chris and I are focused, and the Kokomo team is focused on how to make high quality fans as quickly as possible.

Yes, I know you have the factory in Kokomo, Indiana. How difficult was it to transition from these assembly lines to make these fans, Mary?

Mary Barra: I must say that the team has done a phenomenal job when you look at the space it has taken up. They had to clean it completely, install all the infrastructure and mounting tables and stations, all the computer systems, to build fans that have hundreds of parts and do it of very high quality.

The work that took place was repeated – which would normally take weeks – took place in days and sometimes in hours. And it’s the dedication of the team there. They work so hard, many of them work more than 20 hours a day, to be able to remove the fans as quickly as possible.

And how could you do it so quickly?

Mary Barra: I think, you know, when we go back, since the first call that Chris and his team had with some of our leaders, they just started to look at how quickly can we do that. Involve both some of Ventec’s suppliers, as well as suppliers of non-traditional medical devices, but automotive suppliers. All these suppliers come, you know, from moving mountains to be able to transport the parts to the Kokomo factory, to allow the production of fans.

So it really is, there has been this huge call to action and dedication from so many people for this to happen. On the GM team supported by the UAW [United Auto Workers]. Within the Ventec team, the supply base. It’s really amazing and I think these are just teams at their best.

And Chris, how many fans did Ventec make before, and what did this partnership with GM look like?

Chris Kiple: We plan to produce fans in the hundreds, and GM plans to produce things in the millions. And together we are able to examine the production of medical devices in a very different way. This partnership allows us to produce 10,000 or more fans on a monthly basis. It’s just something that has never been imagined or even possible without this partnership.

It’s amazing to think about it. Has Mary GM ever launched a project of this scale, so quickly before?

Mary Barra: I must think it’s one for the record books. But it’s really the cooperation between the Ventec team and the GM team. The initial engineers, specialists in manufacturing, IT, quality. Really, we recruited someone from all sectors of General Motors to work with the Ventec team. And then the members of our team who are gathering, they come from everywhere too, in addition to those who come from the local community. So it’s just a team sport, but everyone is so involved because they know how important it is and how it can save lives.

Mary, how do GMOs protect workers because there are still many reported coronavirus infections?

Mary Barra: Safety is our top priority. So, we follow very strict protocols when it comes to temperature control, wearing masks – one of the most important things people can do is wearing masks. And when you pass through the facility, each person wears a mask for the duration of their stay.

There are cleaning protocols from the start to the end of the shift. And so we really take advantage of all the best practices, all the recommendations of the CDC, the World Health Organization, in addition to our lessons from other facilities that work. And I think it’s going to be very important, and people understand the importance of it. And so, you know, everyone follows all the procedures perfectly.

And Chris, let me ask you that. Because Americans are considering returning to work, what lessons have you learned in your business about how to return to work safely?

Chris Kiple: It’s really a community effort. And I think Mary said it best, it starts with people. It starts with a commitment to safety, and it starts with a culture change. And we live life very differently today. We work very differently today, and everyone is committed to it. And it’s amazing to see people coming together around the community support and the security mechanism that we have in place.