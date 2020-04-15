Giants take ‘committee’ approach to rush

“By committee” is a phrase that often causes cold sweats or a head-shaking skepticism each time it is spoken – and rightly so.

“By committee” often means that there is not a single person capable or willing to do the task, which is why a group is formed.

“By committee” can be a death knell, when it comes to accomplishing something substantial, with all of the layers and individuals and programs that need to be covered.

For the Giants, “by committee” is probably how their pass rush will unfold in 2020. From their returning players, Lorenzo Carter and Oshane Ximines, both outside linebackers, each come out a season with 4.5 sacks, which is their most productive. NFL seasons (Ximines was a rookie in 2019). In free agency, the Giants called on Kyler Fackrell, another linebacker, who had 10.5 bags for the Packers in 2018, but who dived last season, with only one bag in reduced snaps.

In free agency, pass-rushers Shaquil Barrett and Matthew Judon stayed behind with the franchise label, Arik Armstead re-signed with the 49ers and Dante Fowler signed with the Falcons. Jadeveon Clowney is unsigned and Yannick Ngakoue wants to leave Jacksonville even if the Jaguars have given him the franchise label. Markus Golden, who led the Giants with 10 bags in 2019, is also unsigned.

“Right now, this is the decision we have made,” said general manager Dave Gettleman about his approach to finding pass-rushers. “We are just going to progress as we are now.”

Upcoming project isn’t a hotbed of pass-rush talent, unless something great happens in the top three picks and Chase Young of Ohio State falls in the lap of the Giants at n ° 4. Maybe the Giants can find a hidden gem.

There are several reasons why the Giants, since winning their last Super Bowl after the 2011 season, have experienced a steady and alarming decline. The bad plans in the last years of the Jerry Reese regime were the main culprits. This is partly explained by the collapse of the pass-rush talent pipeline that had produced Michael Strahan, Osi Umenyiora, Justin Tuck, Mathias Kiwanuka and Jason Pierre-Paul, leaving the Giants vulnerable to all quarterbacks with even one minimum passing capacity.

“Lots of people were raised with the 2007 and 2011 Super Bowl teams where we could apply constant pressure with four,” said Gettleman. “It’s the goal, it’s what you want. You can’t make it and you can’t pay too much for it. In fact, it doesn’t matter who gets the bags, it’s the number of bags that you actually get. This is really the pressure that you apply.

“Part of this will have to go through the scheme. Obviously, we have not yet reviewed the project. With where we are, wouldn’t I want two defensive endings who are guys of 25 bags a year? Who doesn’t? We are not in this position right now, so we will continue to build it. “

The “blueprint” to which Gettleman refers is how the Giants hope to succeed on defense. New defensive coordinator Patrick Graham spent seven years with the Patriots as a defensive assistant, watching closely how Bill Belichick wants this side of the ball to work. Graham worked for the Giants (defensive line coach), Packers and Dolphins before new head coach Joe Judge hired him to lead the defense. Graham was the Dolphins’ defensive coordinator in 2019.

Graham should execute a basic 3-4 defense, but his design will be multiple, with many 4-3 fronts mixed.

In the eight years the judge spent in New England, only twice a Patriots player hit double digits in bags – Chandler Jones (11.5 and 12.5) in 2013 and 2015, respectively. The other bag leaders in other years were Rob Ninkovich (8 bags in 2012 and again in 2014), Trey Flowers (7, 6.5 and 7.5 bags from 2016-2018) and Jamie Collins (7 bags) in 2019 .

It seems that “by committee” worked for the Patriots. It is difficult to replicate elsewhere, however.

“I think you should use what you have,” said the judge. “Everyone really wants an elite guy. I think it’s a real statement. No one will refuse a good football player. But you have to find ways, if you don’t necessarily have this elite, to get two or three other players who complement each other out of production. “