German zoo says it may have to “slaughter animals to feed other animals” during coronavirus lockout

Berlin – The closing of businesses during Coronavirus pandemic has plunged German zoos into a financial crisis when visitors are banned, which leads to consider drastic measures.

The spring sun would normally see German zoos and animal parks packed, but without visitors, the Neumünster zoo in northern Germany is asking for more donations and warns that it might have to feed some of its animals with others in the park to keep them alive.

Plans for such a last straw slaughter have already been developed, said the zoo.

Like all zoos in Germany, the Neumünster Zoo is currently entirely dependent on donations.

“In the worst case, if I run out of money to buy food, or if my food supplier is no longer able to supply me due to new restrictions, then I slaughter animals to feed other animals “, zoo director Verena Caspari told the German daily Berliner Morgenpost.

The female Jogi seal is photographed next to its mother in their enclosure at Neumuenster Zoo in northern Germany. CARSTEN REHDER



The Association of Zoological Gardens, to which 56 zoos and animal parks in Germany belong, approached Chancellor Angela Merkel with a request for around 100 million euros in emergency aid.

The director of the Leipzig zoo, Jörg Junhold, said that between March 16 and April 19, the park had lost about 4 million euros in revenue.

Small-clawed otters cross their enclosure at Tierpark zoo in Neumuenster, in north-west Germany. MAJA HITIJ



The city of Chemnitz has declared that its zoo will not be able to recover losses from a normally busy Easter weekend during the rest of the year.

According to the latest data from John Hopkins, there are more than 132,000 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Germany, behind the United States, Italy and Spain. Just over 3,500 people died from COVID-19 in Germany, according to the data.