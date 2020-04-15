Georgia Frontiere Estate Sold to Bel-Air: $ 43.3 Million

Apparently, this is the perfect time to buy a $ 40 million home.

A Bel-Air estate that once belonged to Georgia Frontiere, the former owner of the Los Angeles Rams, sold for $ 43.3 million.

The nearly 2 acre closed estate, which has been updated and expanded, has seen a lot of action since the days of the Frontier, selling in 2007 for $ 27.5 million, in 2010 for $ 18 million , in 2011 for $ 19.15 million and in 2014 for $ 38 million.

The Spanish neo-colonial style mansion, designed by Paul R. Williams, was overhauled over three years by the JRC group in collaboration with Don Ziebell of Oz Architects before hitting the market last year for 75 million dollars.

The sprawling residence has 20,000 square feet of living space on two floors, with seven bedrooms and 9½ bathrooms. Features include steel-framed doors and windows, clay plaster walls, a bar room, wood-paneled desk, and two master suites. A custom floating staircase in French oak draws your eyes up into the two-story hall. The wine cellar, which can hold 8,000 bottles, is finished in antique French limestone.

Outside, the landscaped park has a courtyard with fireplace, two swimming pools with spa and a lighted tennis court. Two motor pitches can accommodate up to 40 vehicles.

Jeff Hyland, Linda May and Drew Fenton of Hilton & Hyland hold the list with Jade Mills of Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage. Bob Safai of Madison Partners represented the buyer.

Frontière inherited a majority share of the team from her sixth husband, Carroll Rosenbloom, after his death in 1979 and controlled the team for almost three decades. During her tenure, she moved the Rams to Anaheim in 1980 and then to her hometown of St. Louis in 1995. Philanthropist and entertainer, she died at age 80 in 2008.