From change to backlash, ‘Mrs America’ FX is a seismic event

Historical dramas about the women’s rights movement have not been exactly the bread and butter of the television series, regardless of the decade. The list of scripted tales that narrated the achievements of suffragists, mid-century feminists or even modern #MeToo disruptors is short. It’s as if June Cleaver’s jump to “Fleabag” happened organically, without the help of legions of women who fought, walked and fought.

Now here it is, “Mrs. America,” to highlight a dramatic slice of our collective history that the medium has largely avoided beyond the burning jokes and the occasional cry to Gloria Steinem. The nine-part FX on the mini -Hulu series recounts the struggle for and against the passage of the Equal Rights Amendment through the stories and trajectories of the women who led the charge. In preview Wednesday with three episodes, it is a convincing drama that is as ambitious, colorful and daring as the characters he brings to life in each hour-long episode.

If we are honest, most people will probably first have to Google “ERA” in order to remember, or (ahem) find out, what the protests, campaigns and social upheavals were all about. The Equal Rights Amendment was, and still is, a constitutional amendment which guarantees legal equality between women and men. Generations of feminists and humans from all kinds of gangs have pushed it – a movement that peaked in the 1970s. It has still not been ratified.

“Mrs. America” ​​documents her seismic derailment, skillfully serializing the events with an A-list cast led by Cate Blanchett. She embodies Phyllis Schlafly, a moral crusader known for her ultra-conservative views leading the charge against abortion, rights of women, feminism itself. It’s strange that when scripted television finally decides to tackle second wave feminism in a meaningful and highly publicized series, it focuses on the woman who almost killed ERA .

But Blanchett is transformative and scary here as the perfectly composed image of domesticity and traditional values, a flute player in coral lipstick who pitted women in the red and blue state against each other.

Never a hair in its place, always in a dress and heels, it arrives practically on each scene with a cake just out of the oven – and reams of anti-feminist literature. Her suite of housewives and traditionalists like Alice Macray (Sarah Paulson) and Rosemary Thomson (Melanie Lynskey) believe her when she claims that “Libbers” will take away their choice of being wives and mothers, that they will be forced to work and – worst of all – that they will be drafted.

A career, however, is what Schlafly secretly wants. She aspires to star as a respected national political figure – something a woman would never achieve in Washington during the Nixon era. She has nothing but resourceful, and finds a way by opposing ERA and its pro-choice architects.

Gloria Steinem (Rose Byrne), Shirley Chisholm (Uzo Aduba, spectacular here), Bella Abzug (Margo Martindale) and Betty Friedan (Tracey Ullman), all founders of the National Women’s Political Caucus, are warriors. The 50s were dark, the 60s revolutionary. The 1970s are ready for lasting change and ready to make it happen.

The divisions between their ranks are where the drama really heats up and strikes more than one painfully nerve. For example, Chisholm’s candidacy for president of the 1972 Democratic primary is hopeful and revolutionary, especially for young progressives like Steinem. But established Democrats argue that only a white man can win the election. Divisions are sewn based on race, gender and age, slowdowns and, alas, twisted and cheating opposition wins.

Schlafly’s movement is also fracturing thanks to the organized and segregationist factions of the republican assemblies which join its operation “STOP ERA”. They like the idea of ​​keeping women at home because if they mix with men in society, it’s almost as bad as white people who mix with black. But there is power in numbers, so Schlafly closes his eyes. It turns out that taking advantage of racial hatred helps win hearts, minds and close elections.

Written by Dahvi Waller (“Mad Men”), “Ms. America” ​​is a dynamic look at the changing attitudes and fashions of the time, flowing locks and playful nuances that contradicted Steinem’s fierce activism with a mixture of fringes flamboyant and militant determination that characterizes the lawyer and black activist Flo Kennedy (Niecy Nash).

For all its seriousness, the series also has fun playing with the nostalgia specific to the time, whether it be clumsy push-button phones, a clip “All in the Family” or this shade of burnt orange or orange. The cars were large. The same was true for shirt cuffs.

“Ms. America” ​​captures the essence of a nation on the brink of change, or a monumental setback. What will happen? It remains to be seen, because the battle is still raging, even if the names and faces have changed.