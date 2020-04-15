Four American sailors assigned to the French aircraft carrier affected by a coronavirus epidemic are now in quarantine

The official said it is unclear whether the sailors have been tested for the virus but said they appear to be “in good health” and “are being treated well” by the French military.

The French Armed Forces ministry said in a statement on Sunday that the nuclear-powered aircraft carrier Charles de Gaulle, which has 50 confirmed cases of coronavirus on board, arrived in its home port of Toulon on Sunday afternoon and began quarantining personnel who are to be confined to military bases for 14 days.

The presence of American personnel on board the aircraft carrier has not been previously reported. It is common for American personnel to serve on Allied ships to enhance interoperability between Allied armed forces.

The US Navy did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Charles de Gaulle frequently operates alongside US military forces and played a key role in the air strike campaign against ISIS. While the carrier has 50 cases of coronavirus on board, the French Armed Forces ministry said last week that it had only tested 66 of the 2,000 or so members of the ship. Coronavirus epidemics at sea have also proven to be a challenge for the US Navy, with the nuclear aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt be sidelined by the pandemic. On Monday, the Navy announced the death of a sailor who had tested positive for the virus. The Navy has not released the name of the sailor, who was admitted Thursday to the intensive care unit of a US Navy hospital. CNN had previously reported that a Roosevelt sailor who tested positive for the virus on March 30 was found unconscious and placed in the intensive care unit during a daily medical check-up. The US Navy said Tuesday that 589 of the ship’s crew, about 4,800, had tested positive for the coronavirus, with 93% of the ship’s complement having been tested. More than 4,000 sailors were transferred ashore at Guam where they were quarantined and isolated. Four sailors from the ship are currently being treated in a hospital for symptoms of coronavirus, one of whom has been placed in the intensive care unit “for increased observation due to shortness of breath”, according to the Navy. Chairman of the Joint Staff, General Mark Milley, told reporters on Tuesday that if the carrier had been “sidelined” by the pandemic, there was no other case of coronavirus among American warships at sea.

Source —–> http://rss.cnn.com/~r/rss/cnn_latest/~3/nrP3Ka5txTA/index.html