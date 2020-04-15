Flying during a coronavirus has nothing to do with what it used to be

When Bill Nord’s boss asked a volunteer last week to travel to Denver for a mission, Nord agreed, saying that a round trip from Santa Ana in the middle of a pandemic “sounds like an adventure” .

Nord, a 56-year-old inspector who certifies that food and products are organic, planned to wear a mask during the flight. In addition, he is in good form of cycling along the beach.

But his confidence was shaken when he repeatedly heard another passenger on the almost empty plane cough. “Oh, no,” he remembers, thinking. “I’m taking a real chance.”

Coronavirus epidemic that has infected more than 600,000 people in the United States has reduced demand for air travel by 95% in the past week, compared with the same period last year, according to a trade group of the country’s airlines.

The remaining 5% includes people like Nord, who find it relatively safe to fly, or decide that they should risk their health to travel for work or family reasons.

Air passengers who defy confinement in an airplane cabin include an elderly woman who moves to an assisted living center in Tuscon to be closer to her family; a parent is about to help his daughter get home after the university dormitories are closed; a future father who comes to pick up his new baby from a surrogate mother in Arkansas and vacationers who make short trips abroad to get out of the crisis at home.

Other air passengers include pilots and flight attendants returning home after working shifts and medical personnel traveling to hard-hit regions of the country to help care for the victims of the epidemic.

Those who have flown in the past few weeks describe the experience as a mixture of anxiety about the increased risk of being exposed to the virus and astonishment at the sight of almost abandoned airport terminals and almost airplane cabins empty.

“The airport was about as empty as the planes,” said Dennis Raveneau, a retired teacher and actor who recently returned to Dallas after a vacation in Paris. “There was no crowd at all.”

Most Americans are required to stay at home to slow the spread of the virus, but commercial flights continue to fly the sky for several reasons.

A provision in the federal government’s $ 2,000 billion stimulus bill forces airlines to continue flying to cities they previously served if they are to qualify for federal subsidies. Airlines also fly to transport cargo across the country.

A dramatic reduction in air services would also mean storing planes at airports far from the desert, an expense airlines want to avoid.

“Our elected officials want us to ensure safe air travel during this crisis, and they want us to be ready to fly when travel demand picks up,” said American Airlines CEO Doug Parker, in a press release. recent video message to employees.

On March 31, a union representing about 50,000 flight attendants from 20 airlines wrote to the U.S. Department of Transportation to ask the agency to suspend all leisure air travel, limiting all passenger flights to essential services, such as transportation of medical supplies and first responders to emergency services. hit regions of the country.

Airline representatives say it’s hard to say how many passengers are now flying out of necessity and how many are still traveling for leisure.

Passengers on recent flights say they have been allowed to spread out in the cabin – an airborne version of social distancing. Most airlines have stopped serving food or have offered only a lunch box to reduce contact between passengers and flight attendants.

“They pretty much sit there and watch movies on their computer and sleep because they have a whole row for them,” said Rock Salomon, an American Airlines flight attendant based in Boston. “My last trip to Phoenix had less than 20 passengers on each leg.”

Those who flew during the pandemic find air fares down 29% or more, with round-trip tickets from Los Angeles to Miami that sell now for as little as $ 153.

Airlines do not require passengers to wear masks and gloves on board aircraft, but encourage travelers to comply with the recommendations of the Centers for Disaster Control and Prevention. Last month, the country’s largest airlines gave flight attendants the go-ahead to wear gloves and masks while serving passengers.

Although dozens of flight attendants, ticket agents, ASD officers and CDC health monitors have tested positive for the virus, it is not known how many travelers could have contracted the virus while flying in a commercial plane.

However, some passengers say they felt anxious to fly up close with strangers who might be infected with the coronavirus.

Andrea Perdue returned a short time ago after attending a wedding in Chile scheduled for last year. The translator at Highland Park said that she was nervous about her flight when officials at the Chile airport took the temperature of all the passengers and asked them to sign a document indicating that they had not no symptoms.

“On the way back to Los Angeles, the situation was much more tense,” she said. “The flight still had many passengers but most of them were wearing masks.”

Danny Roman, who runs a travel agency in Los Angeles, worries about a flight he will take in two weeks to Arkansas to adopt a baby that a surrogate mother should deliver.

“So I have to get on two planes to get there,” he said. “Having my baby and then leaving with my newborn baby is absolutely terrifying.”

Other travelers who have recently flown said they felt relatively safe as they took precautions before boarding.

Kevin Jones, a film professor at the School of the Arts at the University of North Carolina, returned home to Los Angeles last week after face-to-face lessons were replaced by online lessons.

He said about 40 people were on the final leg of his Delta Air Lines flight to Los Angeles, but no one sat a few rows from him. Jones wore gloves and a surgical mask throughout the trip. After taking a nap during the flight, he said he woke up to find a lunch box and a small bottle of hand sanitizer in the seat next to him.

“Loading and unloading an aircraft when no one is on board is fairly easy,” he said. “When I went to baggage claim, there was no waiting. My bag was right there when I got there. “

Raveneau, the retired teacher, said that he and his wife had shortened their vacation in Paris to overcome the pandemic at home. He said he was not worried about the flight home because he and his wife were both wearing N95 respirators.

But when they landed in Dallas, Raveneau said he had become upset when Texas state soldiers who wore no gloves or masks had gathered the passengers for his flight in a small room to fill out customs forms. and medical.

Raveneau, who goes on vacation to Paris every year, does not intend to fly away soon. “We will stay put for a while,” he said.

North, the food and organic inspector, said he would still consider flying for work in the future, despite fear of the passenger coughing on his last flight to Denver to inspect a production facility for CBD.

“I wouldn’t jump on it,” he said of another job outside the city. “I would take a deep breath first and maybe wait until June or July.”