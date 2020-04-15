Florida lawyer sues county for coronavirus curfew

A Florida lawyer plans to sue his county over his coronavirus nighttime curfew, saying, “It’s not like the virus is Count Dracula,” according to a new report.

Tampa lawyer Patrick Leduc said an executive order issued by Hillsborough County on Monday – instituting a curfew starting at 9 p.m. at 5 a.m. – is “unworkable” and does more harm than good, WFTS reported.

“People shouldn’t just sit back and say,” Oh, it’s okay. It’s not OK, “Leduc told the station. “Our elected officials do not exercise good judgment. This ordinance does not pass the constitutional rule, and it must die the death it deserves. “

Leduc argued that the residence order previously issued by Governor Ron DeSantis had already criminalized the CDC and the Department of Homeland Security’s guidelines on social distancing and prohibited large gatherings.

“You already have a home security order that does all of this, and now you pass a curfew which basically says to make the home security order, so there is nonsense,” said the lawyer. “It’s not like the virus is Count Dracula. The virus will not only come out at night; the virus is 24/7. “

The curfew was announced at an emergency meeting of the political group with a 5 to 3 vote.

“The only way to stop it right now is to get a curfew,” said chairman of the council of county commissioners Les Miller, the report said. “We have tried the safest at home, in many cases, not working. Yes, there are those who respect what is safer at home. We appreciate it, we really do it really … But there are a lot of people who are not. And those who are not could put those who are in danger. “

Tampa Mayor Jane Castor advised residents not to “get excited about the curfew.”

“All we’re saying is if you can stay at home, stay at home, that’s all,” she said, according to the station. “The officers are not going to arrest individuals unless you meet in large groups, and they are going to break them up. That’s all. The officers are not going to arrest you; you’re not going to have paperwork. “

Hillsborough County implemented a home stay order last month, but since then police have received at least 350 complaints about sole proprietorships and large group gatherings, said County Sheriff Chad Chronister Hillsborough.

But Leduc, who plans to file his lawsuit this week, told the station that the curfew only added to those who struggled the most.

“It’s a hot mess,” he said. “We are crushing everyone. The most injured people like this live paycheck. And, we just did more to crush people yesterday with this curfew, and they have to remove it. “