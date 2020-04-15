First look at Dune with Timothée Chalamet

Vanity Fair shared a first glimpse of the new film “Dune”, which is scheduled for release on December 18.

The film stars Timothée Chalamet as Paul Atreides and is directed by Denis Villeneuve of the renowned “Arrival” and “Blade Runner 2049”.

Based on the 1965 novel by Frank Herbert, the new film follows the original film from 1984 and a television series from 2000.

Chalamet, who appeared in “Call me by your name” and “Beautiful Boy” talked to Vanity Fair on filming conditions in remote areas outside of Abu Dhabi in the United Arab Emirates.