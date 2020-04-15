First look at Dune with Timothée Chalamet

Vanity Fair shared a first glimpse of the new film “Dune”, which is scheduled for release on December 18.
The film stars Timothée Chalamet as Paul Atreides and is directed by Denis Villeneuve of the renowned “Arrival” and “Blade Runner 2049”.
Based on the 1965 novel by Frank Herbert, the new film follows the original film from 1984 and a television series from 2000.
“The shooting temperature was sometimes 120 degrees,” he said. “They put a hood on there, if it’s too hot. I forget what the exact number is, but you can’t keep working.”
He said it helped tell the story, which takes place in a desert landscape.
“In a very concrete way, it was useful to be in dead suits and to be at this level of exhaustion,” he said.
Zendaya, Javier Bardem, Josh Brolin and Rebecca Ferguson co-star in the next “Dune”.
Source —–> http://rss.cnn.com/~r/rss/edition_entertainment/~3/pMI8JZ7bmBc/index.html