FBI Warns Businesses Against Employees Who Mock Coronavirus Test Results

Companies should be looking for workers submitting false COVID-19 test results in the form of a work exit card, the FBI warned.

In a report released Monday to various companies nationwide and obtained by CNN, the FBI’s Private Sector Office has warned employers to keep an eye out for fake doctor’s notes and fake employee documents about their coronavirus status.

In an expensive incident, according to the FBI report, an employee of an unidentified “critical manufacturing company” told his bosses that they had tested positive for COVID-19 and submitted bogus documentation claiming to be from a medical establishment.

“In response, the company closed the affected manufacturing plant to disinfect the location, cease production, and interrupt the delivery of materials needed to the plant,” said the report, obtained by CNN. “The company informed all the employees of the establishment, including four workers who were in close contact with the employee who was allegedly infected and had to self-quarantine.”

It wasn’t until supervisors looked closely at the documentation that they realized it was not on official letterhead – and called a number on the form only to find that the location was not working. not coronavirus tests at the time.

But it was too late – the company lost more than $ 175,000 in productivity following the alleged scam. And a colleague who chose to quarantine himself in a rental building far from his family – believing he had been exposed – suffered personal financial loss, the report said.

The office urged employers to always contact the medical providers listed on the work excuse documents to confirm their truthfulness – and check for any inconsistencies in the police and spacing, or signs of computer modification.

The FBI did not comment to CNN on a specific report, but said it “regularly shares this type of information we deem important, and we are also responding to requests from our private sector partners for information on specific subjects ”.

Once such a scam happened last month, when Jeffery Travis Long, of Spartanburg, South Carolina, used a fake doctor’s excuse claiming he had the virus, ultimately shutting down his business for five days, WSPA reported.

“It seems to me that the guy just wanted a paid two-week vacation,” said Sheriff Chuck Wright.

Also last month, in Hamilton, Canada, an 18-year-old employee submitted a fraudulent doctor’s note claiming that she had tested positive for the deadly virus.

“The restaurant remained closed for several days while professional cleaning services worked to disinfect the store”, local police said. “There was a significant impact on the restaurant, local customers and employees, which prompted the police to get involved.”