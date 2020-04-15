Fauci warns of Trump's call to quickly reopen U.S. says `` we're not there yet ''

“We need to put in place something that is effective and that we can count on, and we are not there yet,” said Fauci, the country’s top infectious disease expert, in an interview with AP published Tuesday.

Fauci said the opening of the country on May 1 – after the expiration of federal guidelines on social distancing – is “a little too optimistic” for many places in the United States. This process, he said, should probably happen on a “continuous” basis and not simultaneously across the country. A major concern, he said, is that the United States will see new epidemics in places where authorities may not be able to test and quickly find the contacts of those infected.

Public health experts widely agree that to control the epidemic in the absence of strict social distancing measures, states and localities will need to build capacity for contact tracing. It is a process of identifying new cases of Covid-19, then of finding and quarantining anyone who may have been infected with these newly identified cases.

Trump said on Monday that he will “soon” issue directives to governors on how to reopen the economy. The president downplayed the need to improve the availability of tests in order to reopen the country.