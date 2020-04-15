Family claims dead relative slept in car to sneak out of town

A desperate family tried to sneak a dead relative out of their coronavirus-ravaged town in Ecuador – pretending to be sleeping in the car, reports said.

Video footage obtained by El Comercio shows heavily armed troops stopping the blue jeep at a checkpoint leaving Guayaquil, the town so devastated by the pandemic that bodies have been left rotting in the streets.

Military officers repeatedly ordered the other four passengers to wake up the allegedly sleeping man, who had been sprawled between two others in the back – the family insisting that he was sleeping, said El Comercio.

“He just died,” said one of the relatives, according to Mi Diario.

With the brutalization of COVID-19 in the city, it was initially feared that the 62-year-old man had died from the disease. But officials told Mi Diario that Pedro Washington Víctor Ramírez died of a heart attack attributed to diabetes.

Military sources told El Comercio that the family said they were trying to remove the body from Guayaquil because it was impossible to bury it with the overwhelming toll of the pandemic, many remaining in makeshift cardboard coffins.

Authorities finally let the family – Ramírez’s son, daughter-in-law, and two other relatives – go to nearby Cerecita to bury it, according to reports.