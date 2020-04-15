Dunkirk director of photography, Hoyte van Hoytema, finds a nest in the streets of birds

Swedish director of photography Hoyte van Hoytema, whose impressive series of recent films include “Her”, “Interstellar” and “Dunkirk”, has paid $ 2.16 million for a house in Hollywood Hills, according to records.

Perched on Bird Streets, the one-story ranch had been offered for $ 2.75 million in recent years, according to records. Lush landscaping surrounds the house, leading to a 2,600 square foot floor plan with three bedrooms and two bathrooms.

Built in the 1950s and updated since, the house has bright living spaces with exposed beams and hardwood floors. There is a large room with a fireplace and a whitewashed kitchen with a skylight.

1/8 The dining room. (Realtor.com) 2/8 The big room. (Realtor.com) 3/8 The kitchen. (Realtor.com) 4/8 The living room. (Realtor.com) 5/8 The master bedroom. (Realtor.com) 6/8 The patio. (Realtor.com) 7/8 The ranch style house. (Realtor.com) 8/8 The courtyard. (Realtor.com)

Another highlight comes from the dining room, which has a rustic wooden wall and several sets of French doors. Outside, a brick patio adjoins a grassy courtyard.

Credits from Van Hoytema, 48, include “The Fighter”, “Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy”, “Specter” and “Ad Astra”. He has worked on Christopher Nolan’s last two films, and the couple are collaborating again for the 2020 action thriller “Tenet”.

In recent years, other celebrities have taken to the streets of Bird, including actor Matthew Perry, NBA coach Doc Rivers and film producer Vance Owen.