Disease Soars in New York Hospitals Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

The number of health care workers calling sick people in city public hospitals soared in the middle of the coronavirus pandemic – with absenteeism rates doubled from before the killer virus hit the city.

The situation is so serious that senior Health + Hospitals officials start whipping – demanding a doctor’s note to document the illness in case of illness.

A memorandum of April 10 sent by senior H + H officials to employees of the network of 11 hospitals and clinics suggests that workers at some facilities may benefit from the epidemic because there are “very high rates of calls and absences that do not appear to be compatible with COVID infection patterns. “

“Because you all have a critical need in our facilities, we must resolve this problem so that some of our employees do not bear an additional burden for those who stay at home without approved leave,” notes the note sent by the doctor. chief of Health + Hospital officer, Dr. Machelle Allen, and chief of human resources, Yvette Villanueva said.

The memo, first obtained by The CityAdded, “In response to this staffing emergency, we will be implementing new processes to ensure that those who are absent and who are taking sick leave or COVID are entitled to this leave.” “

Health + Hospitals staff requesting sick leave must now provide a doctor’s note or other evidence that they have tested positive for COVID-19 or have symptoms of the virus or other illness within five days to get sickness benefit.

The CEO of H + H, Dr. Mitchell Katz, and the mayor, Bill de Blasio, said that maintaining adequate staff was a major concern, as a workforce stretched by high work stoppages and strenuous work in dangerous conditions while trying to save very sick coronavirus patients.

Nurses in many hospitals have complained of a shortage of personal protective equipment such as masks and gowns, exposing them to COVID-19 for patients and others. Some died from the coronavirus.

Katz said, “A lot of people, a lot of people are calling sick – double the usual rate. … We certainly see a large number of people missing in action. “

Katz, in an interview with the Journal of the American Medical Association on Monday, said that many hospital workers are sick from exposure to COVID, but others are excluded because they are afraid of be infected and pass the COVID to other family members.

He said it was a big boost for morale when the sick nurses and doctors recovered from COVID-19 and returned to the front line.

“It’s a very fluid and difficult situation right now,” said Katz.

He repeatedly called medical workers “heroes” and said that he was even trying to find a way to give them bonuses during the difficult budget periods triggered by the pandemic.

De Blasio, at a media briefing on Tuesday, said that Health + Hospitals is hiring, adding, “We need these key health workers right now.”

Unlike other departments such as the NYPD, Health + Hospitals did not provide specific statistics on its absenteeism rate. The mayor promised Tuesday that the data will be released soon.

Asked about the memo, Health + Hospitals released a statement on Tuesday that said, “We are in unprecedented circumstances and our frontline heroes are going above and beyond to keep New Yorkers safe.”

“We are doing everything possible to adapt to a rapidly changing situation and, in so doing, reduce the undue burden on employees and ensure that our facilities are staffed with suitable personnel. Of course, these are scary times, and we are all working together to save more New Yorkers. “