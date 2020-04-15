Dak Prescott sounds quarantine when Cowboys say no more

After more than 600,000 confirmed cases and at least 25,000 deaths from coronavirus in the United States, Dak Prescott and Ezekiel Elliott now seemingly understand the importance of social distancing.

Cowboys Vice President Stephen Jones Following a report that the Dallas quarterback had up to 30 people at his home for a Friday night meeting – which police said he could not confirm , said the team had talked to their star players about adhering to the strict guidelines. being respected by millions and millions of Americans.

“Yes, we certainly communicated with Dak and Zeke,” said Jones 105.3 The Dallas Fan. “I don’t think you will see it any more. And I think they are now aware of the sensitivity of these situations. I don’t think you will see it any more. They are certainly guys for whom we have the greatest respect “I certainly know that they understand the sensitivity of the situation we find ourselves in, that is certainly very serious, and something that we know – certainly know – that they understand.”

Prescott admitted having friends at his home in Prosper, Texas, but noted in a statement released to Pro Football Talk that less than 10 guests were present. Elliott has not made any public comments.

“I understand and accept that there are additional responsibilities and scrutiny of the media that accompany being an NFL quarterback, but it’s very frustrating and disappointing when people provide completely inaccurate information from anonymous sources, especially now, “said Prescott. “To set the record straight, I know we all have to do our best to distance ourselves from society and, like everyone else, I keep adjusting to what it takes, but the truth is that i was with less than 10 people for a house dinner – not a party – on Friday evening.

“I am very sensitive to the challenges we all face and I make sure to support first responders and medical staff and everyone to work long hours. We are all at a time when we must continue to educate ourselves on the importance of health and isolation during this pandemic, and I will continue to make sure I do my part by following the guidelines until we let’s be approved to start resuming normal activities. “

Prescott House guests violated the Texas Stay-at-Home Directive, effective at least April 30. Governor Greg Abbott’s order reads as follows:

“Everyone in Texas must, unless necessary to provide or obtain essential services, minimize social gatherings and minimize in-person contact with people who are not part of the same household.”

President Trump also recommended that rallies be limited to groups of 10 people.

The Cowboys slapped Prescott with the franchise tag last month, but have yet to sign the 26-year-old quarterback for the expansion he’s looking for. Prescott and Elliott also spent time together training alongside former Cowboys receiver Dez Bryant.