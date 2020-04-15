“Daily Show” host Trevor Noah on adapting his memories for young readers

by April 15, 2020 world
"Daily Show" host Trevor Noah on adapting his memories for young readers

Emmy-winning comedian Trevor Noah, host of “The Daily Show with Trevor Noah” from Comedy Central, comes out with a new pocket edition of his memoir, “Born a Crime: Stories from a South African Childhood”. The book has been adapted for young readers and shares his journey growing up in the two apartheid regions, at a time when race relations were illegal in South Africa. He joins “CBS This Morning” to talk about the new version and how it is coping with the coronavirus pandemic.

Source —–> https://www.cbsnews.com/video/daily-show-host-trevor-noah-on-adapting-his-memoir-for-young-readers/

About the author: Muhammad

View all posts by Muhammad »

Related Posts

Stronger action on climate change would benefit economy, study finds

Stronger action on climate change would benefit economy, study finds

April 15, 2020
OPEC+ agrees on record cut to oil production

Coronavirus Takes a Serious Turn in Russia, Putin No Longer Radiant

April 15, 2020
Coronavirus in Russia: One month after Putin declared COVID-19 "under control", Moscow hospitals are running out of beds

Coronavirus in Russia: One month after Putin declared COVID-19 “under control”, Moscow hospitals are running out of beds

April 15, 2020

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *