“Daily Show” host Trevor Noah on adapting his memories for young readers

Emmy-winning comedian Trevor Noah, host of “The Daily Show with Trevor Noah” from Comedy Central, comes out with a new pocket edition of his memoir, “Born a Crime: Stories from a South African Childhood”. The book has been adapted for young readers and shares his journey growing up in the two apartheid regions, at a time when race relations were illegal in South Africa. He joins “CBS This Morning” to talk about the new version and how it is coping with the coronavirus pandemic.