“Daily Show” host Trevor Noah on adapting his memories for young readers

Emmy-winning comedian Trevor Noah, host of “The Daily Show with Trevor Noah” from Comedy Central, comes out with a new pocket edition of his memoir, “Born a Crime: Stories from a South African Childhood”. The book has been adapted for young readers and shares his journey growing up in the two apartheid regions, at a time when race relations were illegal in South Africa. He joins “CBS This Morning” to talk about the new version and how it is coping with the coronavirus pandemic.
Source —–> https://www.cbsnews.com/video/daily-show-host-trevor-noah-on-adapting-his-memoir-for-young-readers/