Could baseball in a bubble work? Dr. Fauci thinks it could

Baseball this summer? Get into the bubble, says Dr. Anthony Fauci.

Fauci, the country’s top infectious disease expert and a regular at President Trump’s daily coronavirus briefings, told Snapchat that baseball could be played this season despite the COVID-19 pandemic, without fans.

“There is a way to do it”, Fauci said in an interview published Wednesday. “No one comes to the stadium. To put [the players] in large hotels, wherever you want to play, keep them very well watched. … Have them tested weekly and make sure they don’t end up infecting each other or their families, and just let them play the season. “

Major League Baseball recognized last week that playing its 2020 season in an Arizona “bubble” was a potential option. According to the plan, players would be quarantined in hotels, traveling only for games at Chase Field, the 10 spring training grounds in the Phoenix area, and other local playing fields.

Arizona Governor Doug Ducey said at a press conference on Tuesday that he was receptive to the idea and had discussed it with Commissioner Rob Manfred.

“Two words that would let the country and the state of Arizona know that things were back to normal would be, “Playing ball,” said Ducey.

The coronavirus epidemic has resulted in the cancellation of virtually all mass gatherings, including sporting events. California Governor Gavin Newsom said on Tuesday that such events would be “unlikely” to be allowed in the state this summer.

The Arizona plan raised concerns that the frequent testing required for players, hotel staff and employees in the bubble – and the personal protective equipment necessary to conduct it – seems improper at a time when hospitals, clinics and first responders are struggling to keep pace with demands for testing and equipment.

The MLB has considered excluding families of players. Including them in the bubble would greatly increase demands for food, supplies and tests, but it could be the only way to persuade some actors to participate.

“I’m not going to be away from my family and not see them for four and a half months,” said the Dodgers pitcher. Clayton Kershaw told SportsNet LA. “Cooper [his 3-month-old son] changes so much in a week, so to miss four months of her life right now, I’m not going to do it.

“There are a lot of things to understand before quarantining myself with my team for four months.”

Dodgers third baseman Justin Turner said, “For my guys, it’s easy. I am married, but I have no children. For single people or guys with children at home, it’s much more difficult. You ask for a lot more – being alone or not seeing your children. “

Turner said he would be happy to play all summer in Arizona, even outside, if it was the best option for a 2020 season.

“I’m going to pack a lot of sunscreen and disinfectant,” he said jokingly.

The league would find it easier to sell the concept – to players and the public – with Fauci’s approval.

Fauci said he would be delighted to see his home team, the Washington Nationals world championship champion, play again. In saying why he thought fans could adopt the plan, he inadvertently used an unfortunate adjective.

“People say you can’t play without spectators,” said Fauci. “Well, I think you will probably get enough support from people who are dying to see a baseball game.”