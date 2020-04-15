Countries around the world are rushing to use the technology to help slow the spread of the coronavirus. Some governments track citizens using apps, drones, and other high-tech methods, but critics warn that surveillance may go too far.

In China, drones spot the culprits in public, ordering people to wear masks. In South Korea, special cameras expose anyone with fever. And in Tunisia, a police robot questions alleged violators of the country’s lockout.

Milo Hsieh, a student at American University in Washington, D.C., said that when he visited Taiwan last month, authorities told him to quarantine him for two weeks.

“I had to fill out a form with my address, my identification number and all that so that they follow me,” he told CBS News foreign correspondent Roxana Saberi. “They told me verbally that, you know, your phone will be tracked by satellite.”

But he didn’t know how closely it would be followed.

“My phone went out of battery for about 15 minutes,” he said. “I plugged it in … but by then there were already two police officers knocking on my door.”

Hsieh said “it’s a little scary” that officials have the capacity to do this level of monitoring and enforcement.

It is also a concern raised by privacy advocates like Estelle Masse.

“Governments need data to fight the spread of the virus, but … knowing what time I go to the store, if I am not infected, who I might meet there, is irrelevant,” a declared Mass.

The extent of surveillance varies from country to country. In Europe, voluntary apps track people’s symptoms, and one in Israel even warns users if they have been in contact with an infected person.

Now Google and Apple say they are integrating similar contact finder technology into smartphones, a decision by President Donald Trump, his administration said. Already, US officials are turning to tech companies to exploit digital data to see if people practice social distancing.

In London, data collected by Google shows where the UK lock works. Shop visits fell 84% and workplace visits fell 61%, but visits to parks, where the police had to send bathers home, only decreased by 15 %.

“This is very useful data, and it is very easy to keep this information anonymous,” said Nick Thompson, CBS News contributor and editor of Wired. “The next step would be when the government starts tracking people. We don’t know when it will happen.”

Asked how unprecedented this type of technology is, Thompson replied, “I don’t think we’ve ever had a time when people were willing to say,” OK, you can use my phone to identify every person I have ever encountered, and I agree with that. It’s new, but everything about coronavirus is new. “

In the United States, contact tracing technology is not yet widely used. And so far, it is up to individuals to download an application and share their contact details.