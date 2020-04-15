Coronavirus Together at Home Event Adds Taylor Swift, Shawn Mendes, Jennifer Lopez, more

Global Citizen announced a second series of artists for its worldwide broadcast “One World: Together At Home” on Saturday evening, with Taylor Swift, Celine Dion, Shawn Mendes, Camila Cabello, Jennifer Lopez, Alicia Keys, Sam Smith, Usher and Pharrell Williams among the musicians who have just joined the television broadcast.

Other personalities on board include Oprah Winfrey, Ellen DeGeneres, Awkwafina, Amy Poehler, LL Cool J, Lupita Nyong’o, Matthew McConaughey and Victoria Beckham.

This is just the beginning of the volume of names included in the announcement, as Global Citizen also set up a six-hour streaming event to precede the two-hour television special, with around 80 singers and actors taking part . Among the top artists participating in the live pre-broadcast are John Legend, Jennifer Hudson, Sheryl Crow, Luis Fonsi, The Killers, Lang Lang, Lady Antebellum, Charlie Puth, Ben Platt, Hozier, Jack Johnson, Juanes , Maren Morris, Michael Buble, Adam Lambert, Annie Lennox and Common.

As previously announced, the main broadcast, which begins at 8 p.m. ET / 5 PT, will be co-hosted by Stephen Colbert, Jimmy Kimmel and Jimmy Fallon and broadcast on NBC, CBS, ABC, ViacomCBS Networks, The CW, iHeartMedia, Bell Media, AXS TV, beIN Media Group, MultiChoice Group, RTE, la BBC and most digital music platforms.

Artists and presenters previously announced for prime time television broadcasts include Lady Gaga, Andrea Bocelli, Billie Eilish, Billie Joe Armstrong, Burna Boy, Chris Martin, David Beckham, Eddie Vedder, Elton John, Finneas, Idris and Sabrina Elba, J Balvin, John Legend, Kacey Musgraves, Keith Urban, Kerry Washington, Lang Lang , Lizzo, Maluma, Paul McCartney, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Shah Rukh Khan and Stevie Wonder.

Additional names announced today for the six-hour streaming event before the TV show include Andra Day, Angèle, Anitta, Becky G, Billy Ray Cyrus, Black Coffee, Bridget Moynahan, Burna Boy, Cassper Nyovest, Christine and the Queens, Connie Britton, Danai Gurira, Delta Goodrem, Don Cheadle, Eason Chan, Ellie Goulding, Erin Richards, Heidi Klum, Hussain Al Jasmi, Jacky Cheung, Jameela Jamil, James McAvoy, Jason Segel, Jess Glynne, Jessie J, Jessie Reyez, Kesha, Leslie Odom Jr., Lewis Hamilton, Liam Payne, Lili Reinhart, Lilly Singh, Lindsey Vonn, Lisa Mishra, Lola Lennox, Matt Bomer, Megan Rapinoe, Milky Chance, Naomi Osaka, Natti Natasha, Niall Horan, Nomzamo Mbatha, PK Subban, Picture This, Rita Ora, Samuel L. Jackson, Sarah Jessica Parker, Sebastián Yatra, Sho Madjozi, SOFI TUKKER, SuperM, The Killers, Tim Gunn, Vishal Mishra and Zucchero.

The two events are not a telethon, says the organization – Lady Gaga has already joined Global Citizen to raise tens of millions of dollars before the event – but aims to “celebrate the heroic efforts of community health workers and support The World Health Organization in the global struggle to end COVID-19. “

Brands participating in the campaign include Analog Devices, Cisco, Citi, Coca-Cola Company, GlaxoSmithKline, IBM, Johnson & Johnson, PepsiCo, Procter & Gamble, State Farm, Target, Teneo, Verizon, Vodafone and WW International, Inc.

The six-hour pre-broadcast digital broadcast will begin at 2 p.m. ET, 11 a.m. Pacific time.