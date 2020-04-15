Coronavirus: the existential awakening of Van Dyke Parks

Van Dyke Parks, 77-year-old songwriter, arranger, producer, Warner Bros. A&R man and expert tweeter historic birthdays, saw a lot.

As a child, he played a street urchin in a Metropolitan Opera production of “La Bohème” as well as the nicknamed Tommy Manicotti in the sitcom “The Honeymooners”. After moving to Los Angeles in the 1960s, he used his love of the piano to start writing songs. Most famous, Parks worked with the Beach Boys on their “Smile” project. (Parks and Brian Wilson co-wrote the song “Heroes and Villains”.)

Expert arranger and session player with too many credits to list, Parks has collaborated with a range of artists, including the Byrds, Mothers of Invention, Skrillex, Randy Newman, Joanna Newsom, Silverchair and Inara George. Parks wrote the parody song “Black Sheep” for the comic biopic “Walk Hard: The Dewey Cox Story” and had a recurring role in “Twin Peaks”. He also helped produce and arrange “Stay Awake: Various Interpretations of Music from Vintage Disney Films”, one of the most enduring releases of late producer Hal Willner. Last year, Parks and Gaby Moreno collaborated on “¡Spangled!”, An album that combines the words and voice of Moreno with Parks’ often gymnastic arrangements.

A witty storyteller, Parks answered his phone saying, “Yours falsely.” He talked about his home in Los Feliz, which he shares with his wife, Sally.

How are you, given the circumstances?

So far, so good. No bruises, no operations.

It’s wonderful to hear.

Yeah. We’re in unexplored waters, darling.

It’s surreal.

Attach me to the mast. Show me what you got. I’m not moving. There is a very social aspect to what I do, but I am also very monastic. What I do is write. And it takes to be alone. This loneliness that is imposed on me and my wife is – the hell bell as it is – just standard operating procedure.

Is it good? Obviously, you went out and socialized before it all happened.

Yeah, but not much. But it’s amazing to me the areas that have been affected by this while Wall Street is running. Not being a man of property is a neutral consequence for me. What is beyond the collapse of the economy is really what interests me – the opportunity we have here to change the system. Honestly, I want to say this with all my heart: if it is a civilizing opportunity which brings more equanimity, justice and social order to this semi-democracy, if it straightens us, if it is a slap – for me, it’s biblical proportions.

And this is to let you know that, yes, I’m really having a bad trip. I think it can overshadow the plague in its longevity and make Okie’s depression look like a cake.

My condolences for the loss of your friend and collaborator Hal Willner. You worked with him on his tribute album series, including “Stay Awake: Various Interpretations of Music from Vintage Disney Films”.

It was a fun project. I’ll tell you another one I did with Hal. This project by Kurt Weill. He found me a job and treated me philanthropically. He only knew that I would do my best.

Hal was a high risk guy, and I’m really sorry. These are very insulting moments. I mean, John Prine? We will have famous and lesser-known people that we know who took them with them. And let us not be misled: they took it with them.

How do you think this moment will affect you creatively?

This quarantine gives me a more uniform playing field with Joe Average. I suddenly feel like I’m a youngster.

How? ‘Or’ What?

I do not know. I just think we are all totally isolated. And I’m not frantic about it. In fact, I want to take [Lawrence] Ferlinghetti’s advice: I want to remain in perpetual wonder. It is a refuge for me to find a stasis in the progression of profit.

I see it all as a forced period. My theme song for this whole event is [breaks into melody for “Getting to Know You”] “Get to know me / know everything about me.”

What did you learn about yourself during this period?

May my best work be better before me. I’m so frustrated with my own inarticulate story and I want to sharpen the American image. I do. I am ready to do it now and better prepared than ever – when I am 77 years old. It’s amazing to me.

A doctor recently [gave me] which comes close to a red flag alert on my heart. In other words, a whisper, which suggests something stronger beyond. And the doctor said, “It’s bad” [but] he looked at me and said, “If you change your lifestyle, I could keep you alive until you do what you do now.”

It was my last visit to a doctor before this calamitous quarantine. I started a good diet. I am in better health. I don’t need a glass of wine when I prepare a meal, a glass of wine when I eat it and a glass of wine to celebrate this great meal. I do not need it.

So I’m really like a stoic. It’s disciplinary. It’s time to rethink. I try to do it, but it requires something fundamental. And it is the ability to reinvent the self, to re-imagine the self.

I feel like a very lucky man.