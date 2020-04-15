Coronavirus Takes a Serious Turn in Russia, Putin No Longer Radiant

How quickly things can change at the time of coronavirus. In his videoconference on Monday, Putin took stock of the worsening situation.

“We have a lot of problems,” said Putin. “There is nothing to brag about, and we must not let our guard down, because in general, as you and your specialists say, we have not yet passed the peak of the epidemic.”

The trend line speaks for itself. While Russia has relatively few cases compared to the United States or the hardest hit European countries, the number of confirmed cases has increased in recent days. On Monday, Russia reported a record one-day increase in the number of cases, with 2,558 confirmed in the previous 24 hours.

On Tuesday, Russia broke a new record: 2,774 confirmed cases. And Putin comes for serious criticism of his handling of the crisis.

In a recent essay, Tatiana Stanovaya of the Carnegie Moscow Center said that the coronavirus pandemic had underscored Putin’s isolation from ordinary Russians.

“One of the main topics discussed today is the reason why Putin is almost imperceptible in the situation of coronaviruses,” she wrote. “He addressed the nation only twice briefly and went to [coronavirus] Kommunarka Hospital, but he did not do his own assessments of the crisis or come up with an action plan, but limited himself to scattered measures and general remarks. No drama, empathy or attempted mobilization. “

Putin, Stanovaya explained, does not want to be associated with harsh or unpopular measures, leaving such tasks to local subordinates. In the case of the coronavirus, the task of deploying some of the heaviest restrictions rests with Sergey Sobyanin, the mayor of Moscow.

The Russian capital has been hit hardest by the virus. Officially, Russia has 21,102 cases, according to the official government monitoring website, and the death toll has reached 170. Almost half of the cases registered in the country – 11,513 – are in Moscow and 82 Muscovites have died .

Sobyanin has taken the lead in enforcing foreclosure measures, including the introduction of a controversial digital tracking system designed to keep residents inside.

A recent epidemic in China has also highlighted the gravity of the situation in Russia. Shanghai health officials recently reported an increase in imported cases, tracing dozens of cases on a single flight that arrived in Shanghai from Moscow on April 10. Chinese authorities are also fighting an epidemic in the city of Suifenhe, on the border with the Russian Far East, a wave of cases attributed largely to Chinese nationals returning from Russia.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitri Peskov on Tuesday hijacked questions about the number of coronavirus cases arriving in China, referring journalists to other agencies. But the surge in cases imported into China from Russia has raised a broader question: the reliability of official Russian statistics.

The Russian government says it has performed more than 1.4 million tests for Covid-19. But Moscow doctors have recently started diagnosing patients as positive based on lung exams due to questions about the accuracy of the tests.

In his video conference on Monday, Putin said the coming weeks will be crucial to determining whether Russia is able to flatten the curve effectively and reduce the spread of the coronavirus. And he said that the Russian army “can and should be deployed here, if necessary.”

The next two or three weeks can be critical for another reason. The Kremlin is still planning an important date: the May 9 Victory Day Parade, a major celebration to mark the 75th anniversary of the end of the Second World War in Europe.

The Kremlin said plans were still underway to organize the event, which revolved around an impressive display of rumbling military equipment in Red Square. Officials examine the plans amidst the coronavirus. But this prestigious event – a public holiday that is an almost religious reverence in Russia – presents a difficult deadline and problem for Putin’s anti-coronavirus campaign.