Coronavirus stories: flight attendants are positive

“I tested positive.”

His words hit me like a punch, spoken through a cell phone 3000 kilometers away in Los Angeles. My good friend Dan, another flight attendant and longtime travel companion who had drawn me to Buenos Aires, Helsinki and Tallinn, Estonia, had been infected with COVID-19.

I collapsed on the sofa in my apartment in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, wondering if I hadn’t heard it right.

“Yeah, man,” he said with a chuckle that denied his situation. “The CDC just called with my test results. I have a coronavirus. “

For more than 35 years, Dan and I have worked for the same American airline, a huge international carrier employing over 25,000 flight attendants. On its employee website, the airline says about 100 flight attendants have tested positive for the coronavirus. Paul Frishkorn was one of them. The 65-year-old Philadelphia flight attendant died from complications from COVID-19.

Due to the nature of our work – we make repeated contacts with hundreds of people while working in a close environment – recent experience shows that the actual number of infected flight attendants is almost certainly much higher.

Few victims can say precisely when, where or how they contracted COVID-19. But during this phone conversation with Dan, he explained when it probably happened.

The first week of March, he had worked on a flight from Los Angeles to Sydney, Australia. During the stopover before their return flight, he had dinner at a restaurant with two other flight attendants – a woman and a man. Dinner was mundane, apart from the fact that the flight attendant had a stubborn cough. His cough was so persistent that after dinner, the trio stopped in a convenience store to buy him cough syrup. They then returned to their separate hotel rooms.

On the flight back to Los Angeles the following day, the flight attendant who accompanied Dan to dinner fell ill. She developed a cough and complained of feeling “out of it”. None of them considered COVID-19 the culprit. At the time, during the first week of March, most Americans assumed that a cough was just a cough – not the symptom of a horrible pandemic. After all, New York had confirmed its first case of COVID-19 a few days earlier, on March 1.

When the aircraft landed, the three flight attendants separated.

A few days later, Dan received a phone call. It was the woman on board who called to say that her condition had deteriorated and she had been admitted to a hospital in Los Angeles. She developed pneumonia. His breathing became labored. She was transferred to the intensive care unit and placed on a ventilator. At one point, it was tested for COVID-19. The results were positive, which is why she implored Dan to be tested.

It is not known whether the third crew member tested positive. Or if it had been tested at all. This leads to the scary part: at least two (maybe three) crew members were infected with COVID-19 while working on the 14-hour flight from Sydney to Los Angeles. Three pilots, 10 flight attendants and more than 100 passengers shared the space on board the aircraft. Passengers and crew were informed, but in the days when everyone had to be alerted, potentially infected people had plenty of time to infect others.

It’s scary to learn that someone in your orbit has tested positive for the virus. But that’s what happened to a Miami-based flight attendant in late March. Clark (not his real name; he spoke on condition of anonymity) received a call from an airline supervisor who said that a member of Clark’s crew had tested positive for COVID-19. The supervisor did not reveal the name of the infected crew member, only that the person had worked with Clark on a flight from Rio de Janeiro a week earlier.

Clark complained of a massive headache, chills and fatigue and was reasonably certain that he had contracted COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus. The last time we spoke, he had arranged to be tested.

Jorge Merelles knew exactly when he contracted COVID-19. On March 15, the 64-year-old flight attendant based in Miami made a trip from Rio to Miami. Among the passengers, he said, “more than 70 seniors are returning from canceled cruises. Many of them were sick. “

A few days later, Jorge was admitted to a Miami hospital, where he spent eight days suffering from fever, headache and body aches. Breathing has become difficult for him. It was tested for COVID-19 while it was connected to oxygen equipment and quarantined in a private room. It took more than a week to get the results, which confirmed what he already knew. Jorge was indeed infected.

In the corridor of the same hospital, symptoms of coronavirus afflicted another flight attendant based in Miami. A week earlier, Benny had worked on a flight from São Paulo, Brazil, to Miami. (Two crewmembers on the same flight were also eventually tested positive.) By the time Benny realized he was symptomatic, his wife and two children had also been infected with COVID-19.

His wife’s illness became so severe that she was admitted to intensive care and was breathing on a ventilator.

The good news is that Benny and his wife have since been released from the hospital. They recover at home, just like their children. Jorge, Clark, my boyfriend Dan and the flight attendant who urged him to take the test all get better and recover at home.

And yet the stories continue. To date, almost all flight attendants know someone who knows someone who has symptoms of COVID-19. The question for everyone is when will the stories finally end?