Coronavirus: Paul McCartney criticizes Chinese wet markets

Paul McCartney has some thoughts on the health crisis that has shaken the whole world.

Former Beatle called Howard Stern Tuesday from Sussex, England to update the Sirius XM radio host on his well-being during the coronavirus pandemic.

McCartney explained that he was “locked up” with his daughter, Mary, and his family, and said “the only bad thing” to be quarantined is that his wife, Nancy, is in New York.

“Can you believe what’s going on? Have you ever thought in your lifetime that you would see something like this?” Asked Stern to McCartney.

“It’s so crazy,” said McCartney. “We have already seen various forms of crisis, but nothing that affects everyone in the world at the same time … It’s scary.”

The two discussed wet markets in China selling fresh meat and fish, which some have blamed for the global health crisis.

“I really hope that means the Chinese government will say,” OK, guys, we really need to be very hygienic here. “Let’s face it, it’s a bit like medieval bats,” said McCartney, a longtime animal rights activist.

Stern said it was “mind-boggling” that the Chinese government had not closed the markets. (In February, China ban on trade and consumption of wildlife but allowed continued use of wildlife for traditional Chinese medicine.) McCartney then suggested that celebrities speak out in favor of their obturation.

“It’s not a stupid idea, it’s a very good idea,” said McCartney. “They don’t need everyone to die. And what’s the point? For these medieval practices. They just need to clean up their act … It can lead to it. If not, I don’t know what will do it. “

“… They might as well launch atomic bombs because it affects the whole world,” added McCartney. “Whoever is responsible for it is at war with the world and himself.”

Although he recognized that it could be difficult because the markets had been around for a long time, he added, “They have been slavery forever too.” You have to change things at some point. ”

Earlier in the show, the musician told Stern that the collective spirit he witnessed around the world reminded him of the aftermath of World War II. “Lots of people pull themselves together, and in a way, it’s a good thing because if we don’t, we’re done … It’s good to see that. It’s inspiring.

“People realize there is so much good in humanity, and thank God it seems to be showing,” said McCartney. “There is a lot of good spirit, and I see it here in England.”