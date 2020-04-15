Coronavirus mortality rate lower in countries using TB vaccine

Mortality rates from coronavirus are almost six times lower in countries using an almost 100-year-old tuberculosis vaccine, new study found.

The study, conducted by researchers at the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health, found that the COVID-19 mortality rate among countries using Bacillus Calmette-Guérin (BCG) vaccination was 5.8 times lower than in those who don’t.

“The demonstration that exposure to BCG vaccination can improve serious COVID-19 disease and lower mortality could rationalize a therapeutic or preventive strategy that can have an immediately deployable global impact,” the researchers wrote.

“Therefore, using existing data available to the public, we examined ecologically whether COVID-19 mortality at the national level was associated with the use of BCG in national immunization schedules.”

The vaccine, first administered to a human in 1921 and primarily used to protect against tuberculosis, is currently undergoing clinical trials to test its ability to ward off COVID-19.

Using the mortality per million inhabitants of each country with sufficient data, the researchers estimated the mortality rate from coronavirus in the 50 countries with the highest number of cases.

After taking into account the economic situation of countries and their elderly populations – both of which contribute to mortality rates – “the intriguing observation of a significant association between the use of BCG and lower mortality attributable to COVID-19 remained noticeable, “said the researchers.

The researchers said the results “warrant further epidemiological examination and prospective evaluation in individually randomized trials.”

The World Health Organization said this week that there is currently “no evidence” that the BCG vaccine can protect people from the coronavirus, but two clinical trials are underway.

The WHO “will assess the evidence when it becomes available” and does not currently recommend vaccination for the prevention of COVID-19, she said.

Studies like Johns Hopkins’, which has not yet been peer reviewed, “is subject to significant bias from many confounders, including differences in national demographics and the burden of disease, the rates of screening for COVID-19 virus infection and the stage of the pandemic. in each country, “said the organization.

Researchers at the Murdoch Children’s Research Institute in Melbourne, Australia are investigating whether the vaccine could protect frontline healthcare workers from the deadly virus.

“I think the BCG vaccine is a bit like a” Hail Mary “pass,” said Dr. William Schaffner, infectious disease specialist at Vanderbilt University School of Medicine, told WBZ-TV this week. “It is such an original concept that we would like to be optimistic, but we will have to wait and see.”