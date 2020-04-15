Coronavirus in quarantine: Join the evening watch of the Ballet Hispánico

Long before becoming director of the New York-based Ballet Hispánico dance school, choreographer Michelle Manzanales was just a Mexican American child growing up in Texas – a legacy she embraces and explores in her 2017 work ” Con Brazos Abiertos ”.

This particularly personal dance – whose title translates to “with open arms” – questions traditional Mexican iconography and the dance moves on a sound track ranging from raucous rock to the song of Julio Iglesias.

The Ballet Hispánico organizes a watch evening for a recording of Manzanales’ work at 4 p.m. Wednesday. It is free to broadcast on facebook.com/ballethispanico. A Q&A with Manzanales and the artistic director Eduardo Vilaro follows the performance.

There are other ways to engage with a little culture while locking down your coronavirus. We will continue to share choices for streaming concerts, online musicals, virtual art exhibits and more. Here is the list for Wednesday, all Pacific hours.

“Crazy Talented Asians – Stay at Home Edition!”

Attend the virtual Sunday variety show presented by the theater company L.A. East West Players and singer-songwriter AJ Rafael. Available at any time. Free. eastwestplayers.org

“Bohemian”

The Los Angeles Opera’s “From the Vault” series continues with an audio stream only of its 2019 staging of Puccini’s musical drama about hungry artists in Paris. Soprano Marina Costa-Jackson and tenor star Saimir Pirgu; James Conlon directs. 5 p.m. Wednesday. Free. laopera.org

“Infinite Drone”

This new series from the Broad museum combines works by ambient music artists with visuals from the popular installation “Infinity Mirrored Room” by Yayoi Kusama “The souls of millions of light years”. Available at any time. Free. youtube.com and on Instagram @thebroadmuseum

Midday concerts at Glendale

Pianist Brendan White performs Hinduith’s “Ludu Tonalis”. 12:10 p.m. Wednesday. Free. glendalenoonconcerts.blogspot.com

“Here we are: Notes for living on planet Earth”

Author Oliver Jeffers reads in the best-selling picture book he created to try to explain life and the world to his young son. 11 a.m. Wednesday. Free. On Instagram @oliverjeffers

“Lorna Luft: to” L “and back”

The artist, daughter of legendary Judy Garland and producer Sid Luft, performs in this cabaret recorded at the Manhattan supper club Feinstein’s / 54 Below. 3.30 p.m. Wednesday. Free. youtube.com/54Below

