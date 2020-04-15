Column: Baseball games or not, it’s Jackie Robinson Day

Perhaps if the importance of Jackie Robinson’s story began and ended with the integration of Major League Baseball, the absence of Jackie Robinson Day could be described as unfortunate.

After all, because of the coronavirus pandemic, baseball is not being played right now, so why bother celebrating a player? There are just more pressing issues right now and we can return to Robinson’s honor next year … you know, when things get back to normal.

The fact is, while the cliff notes Robinson’s center of life on Ebbets Field in 1947, his story is much more than that. The normality of which we dream is its history.

“We’re talking about breaking the color barrier in baseball, but Jackie’s plight goes beyond that,” said Dodgers director Dave Roberts. “We are talking about breaking down barriers of all kinds in more than baseball and more than sport. It’s not just a matter of race. This is where people fail. It’s also a matter of gender equality, it’s a matter of equality regardless of sexual orientation… it’s all under this equality umbrella. This is why Jackie Robinson Day is so important. It’s beyond baseball.

“Talking to people like Don Newcombe and Rachel Robinson, people who knew Jackie, they all talked about the fire inside him. The courage and intelligence to know what to defend, when to fight and when to take the high road. That’s why he was chosen to be that person. Be the first. Because Jackie understood the magnitude of it all. He knew it would have more impact than the game. ”

This is why public observance must continue on Wednesday despite the absence of games, and why when the world begins to turn on a more familiar axis, the league must recognize Jackie Robinson Day with the same badges and enthusiasm despite the real date being in our rear view.

Show the pictures. Tell the stories. Wear # 42 and smile like he did before. Why should baseball be married on a specific date when COVID-19 shredded the globe weeks ago? The Robinson statue at Dodger Stadium was now to move to the central court, but it is not. The Jackie Robinson Museum in New York was scheduled to open now, but it is not. Spike Lee recently released the fifth draft of his screenplay for a Robinson biopic he wrote in 1996. The film has still not been shot.

“We’ve all had a lot of time to think about things, our lives, what happened, what didn’t happen,” said Lee on Instagram, while holding a copy of the script. “Don’t worry if you don’t like baseball, sports. It’s a great American story.”

Indeed it is.

Robinson had already been arrested several times for opposing racism long before that date in 1947 made him a national treasure. He was Rosa Parks before Rosa Parks, refusing to get on the back of a bus while parked at Camp Hood in Texas, which ultimately led to another arrest in 1944. He would organize fundraisers to raise funds to free civil rights leaders from south of prison. In 1964 Robinson established a bank in Harlem – the Freedom National Bank – becoming the first African American to do so. His life was the embodiment of perseverance and ingenuity.

It was revolutionary. Patriotic.

Do you want the country to return to normal? Then we must remember to honor those who risked their lives to defend it and make it keep its promises.

“I think everyone in management is under a microscope, but in my opinion, as a minority, this microscope is more limited,” said Roberts. “What he did and what the people in the civil rights movement did, what they sacrificed … I think it is a responsibility to do good for them. It’s never lost to me… who I am as a minority manager of the Los Angeles Dodgers. “

The league and the Jackie Robinson Foundation have scheduled virtual observations for the day, with programs designed to educate people about Robinson’s life on and off the field. Information can be found at MLB.com/42 and JRLegacy.org.

Baseball should continue its honored tradition of wearing # 42 throughout the league and taking the time to talk about Robinson on the air, each time it resumes. Not just because of what it meant for the sport, but because what it meant for the country – always.