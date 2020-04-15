Colleges consider unthinkable: abandon SAT and ACT requirements for next year’s applicants

Some schools take optional tests even longer, as is the case with Tufts University, which announced this would make the tests optional for a period of three years.

But 30 schools are not enough to Student Voice . This student-run, nonprofit group is calling on all colleges and universities to adopt optional testing policies for the fall of 2021 with a campaign called #TestOptionalNOW.

“There are many students across the country who no longer have access to test preparation … the date of their school’s free tests … whose life situation has changed and who no longer have time to study for standardized tests. These are the students that this optional test campaign aims to help, “said Maodon Tohouri, a junior high school student in Amador Valley, California, press conference.

Ed Colby, spokesperson for ACT, told CNN that his scores were still widely used in admission and scholarship decisions and that while some schools were making “temporary adjustments to their admission criteria for mitigate the impact of Covid-19 on demand and enrollment, “the organization said. reminds students and colleges that “ACT remains committed to helping both of them.”

Students and advocacy groups want optional tests to be permanent

The majority of universities and colleges that have adopted these optional testing policies do so temporarily to accommodate students during the coronavirus pandemic.

But Bob Schaeffer, acting executive director of FairTest, believes that this moment could possibly persuade them to adopt such policies permanently.

“This may well be the tipping point,” Schaeffer told CNN. “The suppression of the test was already increasing rapidly … From our experience, we have seen that when schools do these pilot programs, they never come back.”

Making the tests optional is “a win-win for students and admissions offices,” added Schaeffer. “Schools are receiving more applicants and a more diverse pool of applicants, so it’s a victory for them. And on the student side, the opportunity to be assessed by more than one score is very attractive.”

ACT sticks to its tests.

“ACT scores are very predictive of college success,” said Colby. “They provide colleges with a standardized measure of academic readiness that can be used to compare students from different schools, districts and states on an equal basis, which no other admission factor can provide.”

He cited a year-long review by the University of California’s standardized testing task force that found that standardized tests were the best predictor of student success.

The group launched a website offering free digital learning and workforce resources for students, teachers and colleges affected by coronavirus.

Focus on socio-economic differences

A growing number of students and activists have joined the voluntary testing movement, arguing that standardized tests do not really reflect a student’s academic ability. When you take into account a student’s race or socioeconomic status, the disparities become even greater, as evidenced by last year’s “Varsity Blues” scandal.

Research has repeatedly shown that students from wealthy families perform better on SAT and ACT, compared to students from low-income families.

According to a Analysis 2015 by Inside Higher Ed, the lowest average scores for each part of the EAS were from students with less than $ 20,000 in family income. The highest scores came from those with family incomes over $ 200,000.

And when it comes to running, “Hispanic and African-American students from comparable socioeconomic families scored lower than their Asian, American and white peers,” according to a 2013 article titled “Race, Poverty and SAT Scores”.

Over 1,000 four-year accredited colleges and universities have established voluntary or optional permanent testing policies, according to FairTest.

“What we found at Bowdoin [is that] test results don’t correlate with success on campus, “said Claudia Marroquin, director of admissions at Bowdoin College in Maine.” The way we assess our students, the way our students behave in our class is not based on a single test. ”