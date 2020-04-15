Colleges consider unthinkable: abandon SAT and ACT requirements for next year’s applicants

Ed Colby, spokesperson for ACT, told CNN that his scores were still widely used in admission and scholarship decisions and that while some schools were making “temporary adjustments to their admission criteria for mitigate the impact of Covid-19 on demand and enrollment, “the organization said. reminds students and colleges that “ACT remains committed to helping both of them.”
Students and advocacy groups want optional tests to be permanent
The majority of universities and colleges that have adopted these optional testing policies do so temporarily to accommodate students during the coronavirus pandemic.
But Bob Schaeffer, acting executive director of FairTest, believes that this moment could possibly persuade them to adopt such policies permanently.
“This may well be the tipping point,” Schaeffer told CNN. “The suppression of the test was already increasing rapidly … From our experience, we have seen that when schools do these pilot programs, they never come back.”
Making the tests optional is “a win-win for students and admissions offices,” added Schaeffer. “Schools are receiving more applicants and a more diverse pool of applicants, so it’s a victory for them. And on the student side, the opportunity to be assessed by more than one score is very attractive.”
ACT sticks to its tests.
“ACT scores are very predictive of college success,” said Colby. “They provide colleges with a standardized measure of academic readiness that can be used to compare students from different schools, districts and states on an equal basis, which no other admission factor can provide.”
He cited a year-long review by the University of California’s standardized testing task force that found that standardized tests were the best predictor of student success.
Focus on socio-economic differences
A growing number of students and activists have joined the voluntary testing movement, arguing that standardized tests do not really reflect a student’s academic ability. When you take into account a student’s race or socioeconomic status, the disparities become even greater, as evidenced by last year’s “Varsity Blues” scandal.
Research has repeatedly shown that students from wealthy families perform better on SAT and ACT, compared to students from low-income families.
“What we found at Bowdoin [is that] test results don’t correlate with success on campus, “said Claudia Marroquin, director of admissions at Bowdoin College in Maine.” The way we assess our students, the way our students behave in our class is not based on a single test. ”
