Cloned French Bulldog Helps Britney Spears Hairstylist Survive Quarantine

The famous hairdresser Roberto Novo makes the canine days of coronavirus locking a little less lonely.

Novo, 61, dropped $ 50,000 to clone his beloved French bulldog Machito – and the new puppy arrived just in time to keep him company during his quarantine. In an unexpected turn of events, the replacement dog – nicknamed Machitwo – arrived on the day of the death of the original DNA donor.

“Machito was the son I never had [so] 14 years was not long enough. I needed him for at least 14 more years, “said the man whose hands shaped the hairstyles of Britney Spears, Grace Jones, Naomi Campbell and Alec Baldwin, to name a few.

“Machito has always been there for me,” Novo told SWNS. “I knew when he was gone I would be in pain and cloning him was the best thing I have ever done.”

At a time when hairdressing professionals like him are temporarily closed to stem the spread of COVID-19, the eccentric stylist appreciates society on all fours. He also says that New Yorkers coo their daily exercises over Machitwo’s “soulful eyes” – the shorty wears a stylish mask, by the way – but only from a safe “social” distance.

“Machitwo is as cute as possible and people want to pet it – but because of the coronavirus, nobody can touch it, so they take a picture six feet away,” says Novo. “” People want to play with him but it’s a very strange feeling because I can’t share my happiness with them even if everyone likes puppies. It makes it easier to stay indoors because he is with me. “

The proud papa puppy started the cloning process with the Texan company ViaGen Pets in early 2019, while Machito’s health began to decline. To clone a pet, society needs at least two skin samples to collect DNA, according to Melain Rodriguez, director of client services at ViaGen Pets. Most skin samples are taken from the belly or inside the legs of an animal.

These samples are then packed in ice and sent to a laboratory where they are placed in an incubator and the cells begin to grow. In two to four weeks, there are millions of cells. The cells are harvested and placed in frozen vials in liquid nitrogen tanks.

In the next stage of cloning, a donor egg is taken from another animal. The nucleus of the egg is removed, so there is no DNA and it is replaced by one of the millions of cells that have been grown in the laboratory.

“The egg and the cell are fused together in our patented cloning process,” says Rodriguez. “Essentially, the egg is led to believe that it has been fertilized by sperm.” The embryo is then implanted in a surrogate mother who gives birth to puppies genetically identical to the original dog.

After two failed gestations, Machitwo was born on February 7 – the same day that Machito crossed the rainbow bridge.

Novo admits that he was devastated.

“Machito is dead and I was panicking,” he says. “I suffered for a week because ViaGen did not want to contact me out of respect for the death of Machito. My pain was so strong, but when they told me that his clone was born, I felt relief. “

Originally, he planned to travel to Austin to pick up his puppy, but due to COVID-19 travel restrictions, ViaGen transported Machitwo to Syracuse, NY on April 10.

“When I saw the puppy, I cried that something that belonged to Machito was in my hands,” Novo recalls in tears. “It was out of this world. He looks exactly like Machito. He has the same little white spot on his forehead and on the back of his neck. “

Yet he says he never imagined becoming a puppy daddy in the midst of a global pandemic.

“I think of the women who had a baby at that time and the grandparents who cannot see the baby,” he says. “To me, it’s just a little puppy – it’s the same feeling in a different way.”

Sure, people told him he was “crazy” for having spent a lot of money on a clone, but he compared it to other investment purchases: “It’s for me. People will spend $ 50,000 on a car, I spent $ 50,000 on a dog that will give me unconditional love, ”he said defiantly.

Now Novo says he wants to help the unfortunate dogs who have not received the same level of paternal care that he gave to his own babies.

“I want to open a dog shelter for puppies who haven’t been as lucky as Machito.”