Claws are out as celebrities take sides in `` Tiger King ''

“Tiger King: murder, chaos and madnessTurned out to be the kind of TV show that inspires viewers to get angry, polarize and take sides, declaring themselves loyal to Team Joe Exotic or making a strong commitment to supporting Carole Baskin.

For those who live under the proverbial rock: according to Netflix docuseries, the animal activist Baskin aimed to prevent Exotic (aka Joe Maldonado-Passage) from letting visitors pet baby lions and tigers in his roadside zoo. In retaliation, Exotic is said to have attempted to have Baskin killed – and a court has convicted him of attempted murder along with many other charges.

After a bonus episode aired on Netflix on Sunday, the claws are out and the fur flies. Far from being immune to the tiger’s craze, celebrities cannot help but throw themselves into the fray, and the stars of the list speak out and declare allegiance to the mule or the wreath.

Here’s where the stars land in the Joe vs. Carole crash.

Team Carole

“Am I the only one, apart from Carole, to think that Carole did not kill her husband and that he has just dived in Costa Rica with his accessory?” tweeted Lindsey Pelas model. The busty blonde, 28, even devoted a Podcast in which she plays her side of the debate.

After seeing the docuseries and brutal images released by the Humane Society of the United States showing Joe Exotic mistreating her big cats, actress Diane Keaton, 74, jumped on the train of Carole Baskin. “Now is the time to end cruelty to animals,” Keaton said in a statement. “Exotic animals kept for private use are not only a public health problem but also endanger the lives of first responders.”

Quinton Aaron, who played football star Michael Oher, a gentle giant in “The Blind Side”, joked about the cats who oversized him in a Message of public interest when he visited Carole’s Big Cat Rescue eight years ago, praising the sanctuary for offering the animals a home. “Many of these cats have been abused and abandoned,” he said. “But now they have the best possible life in captivity thanks to Big Cat Rescue and its supporters.”

If imitation is the highest form of flattery, Kate McKinnon, the “SNL”, is Baskin all the time. She is about to embody the ultimate cat lady in a narrative version of the story of the “King of the Tiger”. Although the actress has not yet commented on her role, Baskin herself has not been shy. In a statement, she said: “Cat Rescue implores Kate McKinnon not to use real big cats and big bears in the making of the series.”

Team Joe

After making waves by tweeting about starting a GoFundMe page for Joe Exotic, Cardi B with long claws backed up with a follow-up tweet who insisted, “Omg I was just playing.” But she couldn’t help but add, “I really like [Exotic] tho and heff needed better representation… ”

Inspired by the glitter and the mule, Rob Lowe fitted himself with distinctive facial hair and played the Joe Exotic dress for his Instagram followers earlier this month. But Lowe went further by inserting his dog into the photo. Jared Leto also did everything dressing like exotic in March, but chose a stuffed cat instead.

While not playing dress up, Orlando Bloom took the time to Photoshop his own head on a photo of Exotic taming a big cat.

Post Malone was all smiles as he held one of Joe Exotic’s baby tigers in an Instagram post 2018. However, the rapper did not try to find out if he was still with the mule.

Demi Burnett, who was eliminated by Colton Underwood in season 23 of “The Bachelor”, is looking to share words with Exotic. “What prison is Joe Exotic in?” I’m writing her a letter, ” she tweeted.

Despite all the notoriety that “Tiger King” brought him, Carole Baskin is not a fan of docuseries. She calls him “salacious and sensational” and insists that she has not killed her husband in any way – through a meat grinder or otherwise. Partial to Joe Exotic, Stassi Schroeder from “Vanderpump Rules” don’t believe anything: “We all agree that we have to stay inside, wash our hands and that Carole killed her husband, right?”