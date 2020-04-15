Cinemark cinema chain hit by layoffs and holidays

Cinemark, the third largest cinema chain in the United States, has laid off half of its staff and put 17,500 hourly workers on leave due to restrictions related to the coronavirus pandemic.

Cinemark said the 50 percent of workers who have been on leave at its Plano, Texas headquarters will continue to receive 20 percent of their wages and all other benefits. Employees who remain have had their wages cut in half.

The reductions were revealed on Tuesday in a SEC filing, and followed an offer of $ 250 million in debt by parent company Cinemark Holdings the day before. In order to accumulate liquidity, the chain announced that it would suspend the payment of its dividend, which amounts to approximately 42 million dollars per quarter.

Like rival channels AMC and Regal, Cinemark closed 345 of its North American theaters on March 16 amid the coronavirus crisis.

“The situation continues to be volatile and the social and economic effects are widespread,” Cinemark said in the brief. “As a movie exhibitor that operates spaces where customers meet nearby, our business is greatly affected by the protective measures that the federal, state and local governments have taken to control the spread of the pandemic.”

The coronavirus has crushed the film industry. More than 40,000 screens have fallen into obscurity since mid-March, and since then theater chains have strived to keep their businesses solvent.

The layoffs and pay cuts hit the number one and two American film companies, AMC and Cineworld, parent of Regal. As reported exclusively by The Post, AMC is in talks to hire bankruptcy law firm Weil Gotshal & Manges to explore a potential Chapter 11 filing.