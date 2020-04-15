China waited 6 days to warn of possible coronavirus pandemic

The Communist Chinese government waited six days before warning its citizens that the coronavirus epidemic in the city of Wuhan had probably become a pandemic, allowing thousands of people to be infected, according to a report released Wednesday.

President Xi Jinping warned the public on January 20 – almost a week after Chinese authorities privately determined on January 14 that the virus has become a pandemic, Associated Press reported, citing expert estimates. based on infection data.

During these crucial days, more than 3,000 people died from the coronavirus, while tens of thousands attended a mass banquet in Wuhan, the epicenter of the virus, and millions of Chinese began to travel. for Lunar New Year celebrations.

The first case of coronavirus in Wuhan was officially reported on December 31.

The coronavirus epidemic has since exploded worldwide, infecting more than 2 million people and causing more than 127,000 deaths.

“It’s great,” Zuo-Feng Zhang, an epidemiologist at the University of California, Los Angeles, told AP. “If they had intervened six days earlier, there would have been far fewer patients and the medical facilities would have been sufficient. We could have avoided the collapse of the Wuhan medical system. “

The week-long delay came after the Chinese version of the Centers for Disease Control for two weeks registered no cases from local authorities.

However, during this period from January 5 to 17, hundreds of people attended hospitals in Wuhan and across the country.

The report says it is unclear whether local officials did not report the cases or whether government officials did not record them. According to other reports, US spy agencies “have concluded that the Chinese government itself does not know the extent of the virus and is as blind as the rest of the world … Mid-level bureaucrats in Wuhan city … And elsewhere in China have lied about infection rates, tests and the number of deaths, fearing that if they report figures too high, they will be punished, lose their position or worse. “

But, according to experts interviewed by the PA, it is clear that Beijing’s bureaucratic obstacles, information control, lack of transparency and reluctance to spread bad news up the chain of command have stifled first alerts.

The report notes that eight doctors were punished for “rumor” – an announcement aired on national television on January 2.

“The doctors in Wuhan were scared,” said Dali Yang, a professor of Chinese politics at the University of Chicago. “It was really bullying for a whole profession.”

China denied “concealment” or “lack of transparency,” according to the report, citing foreign ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian as calling the allegations “baseless” last week.

The Chinese Communist Party did not fully respond to the possible pandemic and launched a national plan until the first case was reported outside of China on January 13 in Thailand.

It then began to distribute test kits, relaxed the criteria for confirming cases, and ordered more screenings for patients – all without notifying the public.