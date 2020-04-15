Chile Considers Coronavirus Deaths “Recovered”

Chile counts those who died from coronavirus as “recovered” because they no longer have symptoms, said the country’s highest health official this week.

“We have 898 patients who are no longer contagious, who are not a source of contagion for others and we count them as cured. These people have finished 14 days since their diagnosis or have unfortunately died, “said Health Minister Jaime Manalich at a press conference.

The news shocked the country while Manalich said the particular method of counting the victims was based on the recommendation of “international experts,” local media reported.

The first case of coronavirus in Chile was confirmed on March 3. The virus began to spread dramatically in the following weeks, now with more than 7,900 confirmed patients and another 92 related deaths, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.

More than 2,646 cases of coronavirus have “recovered” from the virus in Chile, researchers from the institution reported.

Chilean President Sebastian Pinera on Wednesday declared a 90-day “state of disaster” several weeks ago, instituting a national curfew between 10 p.m. and 5 a.m. and closing its borders to non-residents.

After a quarantine was mandated for parts of its capital, Santiago, cougars fleeing severe drought in the foothills were caught wandering the streets of the city.

Health officials around the world have been accused of incomplete or false data on coronaviruses, intentionally or accidentally.

US officials have said they believe China underestimates the number of infections and deaths in the country.