Chicago voters warned of coronavirus survey worker death

Chicago election officials are warning major voters of possible coronavirus exposure after a polling station worker in the city died of the virus and a voter was infected, reports said.

The Chicago Board of Election Commissioners informs voters by letter who voted in four locations in the city during last month’s Illinois primary, Chicago Tribune reports.

The 60-year-old deputy returning officer, Revall Burke, was stationed at Zion Hill Baptist Church during the Illinois primary on March 17. He died of COVID-19 on April 1, just over two weeks later, WMAQ reports.

Letters will now be sent to all polling station officials there, as well as those who voted there, field investigators and employees of trucking companies, the station reports.

“Although Council has taken every precaution in providing polling agents with hand sanitizers, gloves and instructions for wiping equipment, the fact remains that a person who has now tested positive has voted same polling station, “says the letter.

Voters or investigators at three other Chicago sites will also receive notice that a person who voted there has tested positive for the coronavirus, reports the station.

“We inform voters and investigators as soon as we confirm a case of coronavirus,” Election Council spokesman Jim Allen told the WMAQ. “We are doing our best to learn from it and move forward.”

Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker issued a statewide home order on March 21, just four days after state primary. Chicago election officials castigated the decision to proceed with the election, but Pritzker said he had no legal authority to postpone it, reports the Tribune.

Pritzker said he now intends to make postal voting more accessible to residents of the state in time for the November general election.

“We were encouraging people not to go to the polls if they could avoid going to the polls,” Pritzker told reporters on Monday, according to the Tribune.

“And indeed, I think that is exactly the same thing that we need to do even more when we get to the general election. I advocate that everyone ask for a postal ballot if they can, and that is practically everyone, and to vote by post. “

Burke, on the other hand, was described as a former Marine and father of six who quickly gave words of encouragement to local children. He suffered from diabetes but kept fit, his brother told Patch.com.

“It happened so quickly,” said Nathaniel Burke on the website. “He was not hospitalized for 12 hours, and they said his kidneys had closed. Just like that, he was on life support. It freaked out the whole family.”

Burke’s son Malcolm said he last spoke to his father on March 22, one day before going to the hospital with flu-like symptoms.

“It sounded great except for having a little trouble breathing,” Malcolm Burke told Patch.com. “But he didn’t gasp for air or anything like that.”