CDC director says US should prepare for second wave of coronavirus to hit next year

The United States is expected to prepare for a second wave of coronavirus cases next year, said the head of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Wednesday.

Dr. Robert Redfield said COVID-19 could be seasonal like other insects like the flu.

“I think we have to assume it’s like other respiratory viruses, and there will be seasonality,” Redfield said “Good Morning America.”

Redfield said the country needs to increase testing capacity now and implement other control measures, such as contact tracing, to prepare for the possibility of the next big epidemic.

“The CDC is based on science, based on data, [so] until we see it we don’t know for sure [there will be a resurgence]Said Redfield. “But it is essential that we anticipate that this virus will likely follow a seasonal pattern similar to the flu, and we will have another battle with it from the start and aggressively next winter.”

The CDC director said he refers to the strategy needed to fight the virus like “block and attack, block and attack”.

“We are working hard to increase [public health tools] now, so that we get into the next season, we will be able to stay in high containment mode while complementing that with a few continuous mitigation strategies, ”Redfield.

More than 609,000 cases have been detected in the country, including at least 26,000 deaths, according to the latest figures from John Hopkins University.