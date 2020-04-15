California Governor Presents Reopening Plan With West Coast States

The Democrat described a framework for the economy that he believed relied on the state’s ability to do six things: expand testing to identify and isolate those infected, maintain vigilance to protect the elderly and the elderly. being at high risk, being able to respond to future surges in hospitals with a “myriad of protective equipment”, continue to collaborate with universities on therapies and treatments, redefine regulations to ensure continuous physical distance in businesses and schools and are developing new enforcement mechanisms to allow the state to opt out and reinstate home stay orders.

At the same time, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo dismissed appeals for a home stay order in his state, which now has the most cases of coronavirus in the country.

Between March 12 and April 7, Newsom estimated that about 2.3 million Californians claimed unemployment benefits, which put a strain on the state budget, which had a surplus of 21.5 billion dollars earlier this year before the virus. Nationally, unemployment claims have exceeded 17 million.

The California system was overwhelmed with claims amid reports from website seekers and long hours of waiting for help from the state’s economic development department, which prompted Newsom to extend the hours opening of the department and dedicating more staff to handling complaints.

But California’s physical distancing measures have been successful and praised by national public health officials. At least 724 people died in California on Monday, but the state’s peak day for coronavirus death occurred on April 8, when 66 people died. Since then, the numbers have dropped slightly every day: 48 deaths from the coronavirus were reported on Monday.

Earlier Tuesday, Los Angeles County Director of Public Health Barbara Ferrer said it may be possible to ease county home stay orders in mid-May, which has an impact on 10 million people. But she said that lifting the order, which she extended until May 15 in concert with other local officials, will depend on the ability to care for the sick, to ensure that the most vulnerable and people living in retirement homes are protected from the virus and “test, test, test, which has been a challenge,” she said.

One of the models Ferrer unveiled this week showed that the county could have an infection rate of 95% if authorities were to lift the order now.

“We know the physical distance requirements work,” Ferrer told CNN’s Jim Scuitto in “CNN’s Newsroom” Tuesday morning. “We are doing aggressive enough work to isolate and quarantine those who have been exposed and may expose others. … In order for us to be able to reopen safely, we need to understand that it will take us some time “Because we can’t reopen, go back to where we were, then see the huge spike that, of course, will overwhelm anyone’s health care system.”

This is a breaking story and will be updated.