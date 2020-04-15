Brooks Koepka thought he was making fun of him naked for ESPN

For Brooks Koepka, one moment of last year’s ESPN Body Issue photo shoot was more than others.

Appears Sunday on Barstool Sports ‘Pardon My Take’ Podcast, the 29-year-old golfer remembers being up close with a makeup artist during production.

“What they don’t tell you is that the makeup artist literally stands right in front of you. As frontal, 10 feet apart, as during the entire shoot,” said Koepka.

Koepka, who also disclosed the filming took place on a golf course, added that the temperature started to drop throughout the day.

“It is late in the day, we get a little tired, it cools down a bit, and it’s about 60 degrees and starts to water, and it’s cold,” said Koepka. “I haven’t complained all day and I kind of mumble,” Damn, it’s cold. “The Lady [makeup artist] said nothing of the day, and she just says, “I can say it.”

Caught off guard by the response apparently referring to his manhood, Koepka replied: “Are you serious?” to which the makeup artist replied: “No, no, goosebumps, goosebumps!”

Stripping was not the only bump Koepka encountered. The four-time major champion was also reprimanded for losing weight for the spread.

“It’s one of those things where all these people who talk about shit and anything on social media, they don’t have the balls to do it, and they wouldn’t look so good,” Koepka said last year.