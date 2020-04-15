Brad Pitt suffocated his tears on the HGTV series “Celebrity IOU”

Alert sensitive to Brad Pitt!

The Hollywood star had tears in his eyes when he surprised a longtime friend with a renovated garage at the Monday premiere of “Celebrity IOU”.

For the new HGTV series, the twin duo “Property Brothers” Drew and Jonathan Scott are calling on celebrities to renovate the homes of people who have made a difference in their lives.

The actor “Once upon a time … in Hollywood” chose Jean Black, a makeup artist and friend whose garage, detached from her Santa Monica home, needed a makeover. So they turned it into a fabulous guest house.

The preview clips showed Pitt hammering a garage wall with a sledge hammer, helping with the demo before the Scott brothers took over the project.

Pitt stifled her tears when he saw the renovated garage, especially when he spoke of an old photo of Black’s mother and father, who died when “she was very young,” Pitt said.

“It will mean so much to her,” said Pitt with admiration. “I couldn’t have done this well, and certainly not in that amount of time.”

Behind the scenes, Pitt was “down to earth” and introduced himself to everyone on set, said the Scott brothers. People.

“He wanted everyone to feel like they were spending a little time getting to know them,” said Jonathan. “And at the very end, he remembered the name of each person on the production team and on the construction team. He was a real gentleman in every sense of the word. “

Other prominent guests who will appear on the show are Melissa McCarthy, Rebel Wilson and Michael Bublé.