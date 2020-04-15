Boeing says 75 additional orders for 737 Max airliner have been canceled

Boeing announced on Tuesday 75 more cancellations of its 737 Max airliner in March, as the coronavirus crisis worsened the disruption caused by the grounding of its best-selling plane.

The US planemaker released a total of 150 MAX cancellations in March, 75 of which were previously reported by Irish rental company Avolon. New cancellations came from buyers, including 34 of the 135 aircraft ordered by the Brazilian GOL.

The cancellations come as Boeing seeks to disentangle its delivery commitments after having stopped production of the MAX in January, following delays in its return to service.

Boeing, facing a 13-month freeze on Max deliveries and now halting larger aircraft deliveries due to the coronavirus epidemic, said it had delivered 50 aircraft in the first quarter, just one third of the 149 observed a year earlier.

It was the lowest since 1984 for the first quarter.

The company released 12,787 Dreamliners, a 767 freighter and 18 pre-Max versions of the 737 for the P-8 maritime patrol program in March. For the first quarter, it recorded 49 new orders, for a negative total of 147 after cancellations.

After further accounting adjustments representing aircraft ordered in previous years but now unlikely, adjusted net orders for Boeing dropped to 307 aircraft.

The pandemic has forced Boeing and its European rival Airbus to reduce production in the face of falling demand, airline cash flow problems and logistical difficulties in aircraft delivery.

Boeing halted production of the Max in January and is in talks with regulators to obtain authorization to return the aircraft to service. Boeing said last week that it was dealing with two new software issues with the MAX flight control computer.

The US airlines, which are experiencing unprecedented decline in demand due to the coronavirus, are on the verge of accepting the terms of a $ 25 billion offer in government assistance to the wage bill.