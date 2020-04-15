Birmingham detective arrested in love triangle kills: police

BIRMINGHAM, Alabama – A Birmingham police detective was arrested on Saturday morning on suspicion of shooting and killing a woman in a murder, police chief described as a “love triangle that went wrong.”

Police arrested Alfreda Fluker, 39, at her home in west Birmingham, AL.com reported.

Police responded to an alert from the city’s gunfire detection system on Friday evening and discovered that Kanisha Necole Fuller, 43, had shot multiple times in an unmarked police car in a city park. Fuller was later pronounced dead in a hospital, police said.

Fuller was in the vehicle with a Birmingham police detective on leave, police said. The male detective was not injured.

“This is not a press conference I wanted to give today or any day, but it is about the facts and realities of life,” police chief Patrick said on Saturday. Smith. “It’s a press conference on a love triangle that went wrong, something that went very wrong this morning.”

Smith said he did not know the exact relationship between the two officers and the woman who was killed.

“It’s been going on for a while,” he said, “but without our knowledge.”

Fluker, who was also on leave at the time of the shooting, has been on the job for 15 years and has been assigned to a crime reduction unit.

Investigators have presented the case to the Jefferson County Attorney’s office for review, and a murder warrant has been obtained against Fluker, police said.

She was held without bail in Jefferson County Jail. Birmingham police spokeswoman Ariana Garza said she did not know if Fluker had a lawyer.