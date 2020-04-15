Big and Big Bank Dividends Threatened as Profits Dip

Former chairman of the Federal Reserve, Janet Yellen, believes that US banks must also stop dividends because of the great uncertainty hanging over the country.

“We need a banking system capable of meeting the credit needs of the economy,” Yellen, who headed the San Francisco Fed in 2008, told CNBC last week. “And we don’t know how much this pandemic will be severe or lasting. ”

Bank of America BAC (( Citigroup VS (( The four largest American banks, JPMorgan Chase,and Wells Fargo, paid more than $ 29 billion in combined dividends in 2019, according to the documents filed.

Unemployment could reach 20%

There is no doubt that the banking sector is stronger today than it was a dozen years ago. Regulators are now required by regulators to pool large amounts of loss-absorbing capital and end the risky practices that fueled the latest crisis.

Yet this huge shock East the one that few have seen coming.

The International Monetary Fund warned on Tuesday that the coronavirus pandemic was plunging the world economy into the deepest downturn since the Great Depression. Economists at JPMorgan Chase now predict that US GDP could collapse by 40% in the second quarter and that the unemployment rate would reach 20%.

Already, millions of Americans have lost their jobs and countless small business owners are in desperate need of loans to keep their businesses alive.

This economic crisis will strike banks hard, undermining demand for mortgages and causing existing loans will go bankrupt

‘I am not confident’

Are the banks ready for this storm?

“I’m not confident,” said Bair. “We don’t know how bad it will be and we don’t know how it will affect the banks.”

Bank profits, which are used to pay dividends, are already falling.

“I support dividends in good times, but in times like this, banks have a special role to play in supporting the economy and should keep their capital,” said Bair.

But the Federal Reserve does not agree to force the banks to collect their dividends – at least not yet.

“I don’t think it’s something that needs to be done at this point,” said Fed chief Jerome Powell last week during a visit to the Brookings Institution. online seminar . “I think our banks are highly capitalized, much more highly capitalized, with more high-quality capital than before the financial crisis.”

Powell added, however, that the Fed “would monitor developments.”

ECB asked banks to delay dividend payments

HSBC HBCYF (( Standard Chartered SCBFF (( Lloyds LLDTF (( British banks such asandsuspended their dividend payments at the request of regulators. The European Central Bank also asked the banks not to pay dividends until at least October.

There are key differences between European and American lenders.

First, US banks have entered this crisis in a more solid position than their European counterparts due to regulatory changes made after 2008. European lenders have also faced weak growth and negative interest rates, which have both hurt the benefits.

“Banks remained highly capitalized sources of strength for the economy during this crisis,” said Sean Oblack, spokesperson for the Bank Policy Institute, a lobby group that represents American banks.

European banks pay dividends only once a year, usually in the spring, while American bank dividends are distributed quarterly. This gives US regulators more leeway to demand changes if the slowdown lasts longer than expected.

American banks return the vast majority of their capital through share buybacks rather than dividends. And the buyouts were already deactivated a month ago.

“It’s a good thing,” said Powell of the suspension of the takeover.

The Fed wants to be careful not to do anything that suggests a lack of confidence in the system.

“If regulators somewhat immediately called on banks to reduce or cancel dividends, it would raise more concern about a level of confidence than it would have a beneficial impact on capital conservation,” said Ed Mills, Washington analyst at Raymond James.

So if the Fed wants to act on dividends, it could do so in the coming months by examining banks’ 2020 capitalization plans for shareholder payments. Details are expected to be released in late June.

The form of the recovery will dictate the dividends

Some believe it would be prudent for banks to cut dividends now to prevent political pressure to do so.

“It would be a smart political move, because the banks would show that they can cut dividends when conditions get worse,” Jaret Seiberg, analyst at Cowen Washington Research Group, wrote last week.

For the time being, the big banks are expressing confidence in their ability to keep dividends intact, despite the drop in profits.

“We currently have the capacity and intend to continue paying,” Jennifer Piepszak, chief financial officer for JPMorgan, told analysts on a conference call Tuesday.

Wells Fargo CEO Charlie Scharf said his bank’s dividend payments “made sense” because the company had tested its ability to return capital – even in “these severely stressed environments”.

However, Scharf acknowledged that Wells Fargo could not foresee the future.

“Ultimately, the timing and pace of the recovery will determine everyone’s ability to continue to support the level of dividends,” said Mr. Scharf.